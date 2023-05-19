New Video Shows Cop Clinging to Hood of Car; Driver Sentenced to 5 Years

Newly released video shows the moment a Carroll, Iowa, police officer nearly lost his life.
KCCI was provided with the riveting footage from the March 5, 2021, incident, which began as a routine traffic stop.
After running the identifications of the men in the red car he'd stopped, officer Patrick McCarty learned Dennis Guider Jr., the front passenger, had an active arrest warrant out of Illinois for forgery.
McCarty instructed Guider, 29, to undo his seatbelt and exit the vehicle. That didn't happen.
Instead, the driver exited the car, and Guider moved into the driver's seat.
As the vehicle slowly started to lurch forward, McCarty drew his gun, and ordered the driver to stop. But Guider continued to drive, and McCarty mounted the hood. McCarty, his gun now aimed directly at Guider, repeatedly yelled for him to stop the car. The vehicle continued to move, with McCarty kneeling on the hood.
Dash cam footage later shows McCarty hanging from the roof of the car as it speeds toward a moving freight train. It then cut left.
Others officers followed Guider as McCarty clung to the car for a minute. When Guider turned into a gravel lot, the car hit a ditch, and McCarty was flung from the vehicle. As a result, he broke his back.
In March, Guider pleaded guilty to serious injury with a vehicle. He was on sentenced on May 11 to five years.
Guider's attorney reasoned in court that his client was fearful of police, and drove off because McCarty had pulled his gun out.
