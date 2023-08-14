New Video Shows Broken Glass, Destroyed Displays After Disturbing Smash-and-Grab in California Nordstrom Store

A new video surfaced of the massive destruction at a California Nordstrom after a group of thieves smashed into the store on Saturday and stole up to $100,000 worth of merchandise.

People can be seen walking around piles of broken glass and upended displays, while the security alarms continue to blare in the background.

At around 4 p.m., an estimated 30 to 50 people broke into the high-end department store, located in the Topanga Mall, leaving complete chaos in their wake.

They arrived at the store with bear spray, which was used to attack two security guards. The thieves then ransacked the store before fleeing the scene in sedans with removed license plates, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One witness told reporters that she saw a group of men specifically target one of the store's designer handbag displays.

A new video shows the aftermath of a mass break-in, at a California Nordstrom. ella_ise24 / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

“I saw three cars pull up, and I saw these guys just running out with all these purses. They just grabbed all the [Yves Saint Laurent,]” she said, according to KNBC.

No one was arrested at the scene, but the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement saying that they had “several investigative leads.”

This is the third mass robbery in southern California this month, according to the Los Angeles Times. On August 1, at least nine broke into a Los Angeles Gucci store and on August 8, around 30 to 40 people ransacked a Glendale Yves Saint Laurent.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass released a statement condemning the people involved in the break-in.

“What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable. Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable,” she said.

“The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future.”