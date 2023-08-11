New Video: People Struggle in Waters off Maui After Fire Forces Them To Jump Into Ocean - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

New Video: People Struggle in Waters off Maui After Fire Forces Them To Jump Into Ocean

The footage showing the horrifying scene has been viewed more than 2.5 million times

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A new video has surfaced that shows people apparently in the waters off of Maui trying to escape the fast-moving fire that destroyed the town of Lahaina Tuesday and Wednesday.

Josh Marten, who co-owns a chain of coffee stands in Maui, posted the video to TikTok Thursday.

It shows several people around a floating piece of plywood, while others are seen clinging to rocks at the shoreline in choppy water.

Maui residents flee the wildfire in the ocean.
Maui residents flee the wildfire in the ocean.Chef Joshua Marten/TikTok
Read More

The skies appear black with smoke and the sound of strong winds are heard in the clip. The seven-second clip has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

View post on TikTok

The Coast Guard confirmed earlier this week that it had rescued 12 people from the waters off of Lahaina.

In the aftermath of the fire, a row of burned-out cars was found at the shoreline.

At least 55 people have died in the fires and Maui officials say much of Lahaina is destroyed.

The seawall runs more than 200 yards along the shores of the town, sitting below Front Street, the home of restaurants and art galleries popular with tourists.

It was originally planned and built in the 1930s and updated in the 1970s.

Plans for a renovation of the seawall were unveiled in 2020. The project was still in the process of permitting and funding.

An estimated two million people visit Lahaina in a typical year.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.