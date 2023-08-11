New Video: People Struggle in Waters off Maui After Fire Forces Them To Jump Into Ocean
The footage showing the horrifying scene has been viewed more than 2.5 million times
A new video has surfaced that shows people apparently in the waters off of Maui trying to escape the fast-moving fire that destroyed the town of Lahaina Tuesday and Wednesday.
Josh Marten, who co-owns a chain of coffee stands in Maui, posted the video to TikTok Thursday.
It shows several people around a floating piece of plywood, while others are seen clinging to rocks at the shoreline in choppy water.
The skies appear black with smoke and the sound of strong winds are heard in the clip. The seven-second clip has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.
The Coast Guard confirmed earlier this week that it had rescued 12 people from the waters off of Lahaina.
In the aftermath of the fire, a row of burned-out cars was found at the shoreline.
At least 55 people have died in the fires and Maui officials say much of Lahaina is destroyed.
The seawall runs more than 200 yards along the shores of the town, sitting below Front Street, the home of restaurants and art galleries popular with tourists.
It was originally planned and built in the 1930s and updated in the 1970s.
Plans for a renovation of the seawall were unveiled in 2020. The project was still in the process of permitting and funding.
An estimated two million people visit Lahaina in a typical year.
