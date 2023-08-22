New Toyota Dealership in Australia Is Built Directly On Top of Endangered Koala Habitat - The Messenger
New Toyota Dealership in Australia Is Built Directly On Top of Endangered Koala Habitat

The dealership said it cut down 138 trees but planted 414 new ones

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Used cars are for sale at a Toyota car dealership in Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 15, 2022. A Toyota dealership in Australia is being built on top of a koala habitat.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A new Toyota dealership is on the way for tens of thousands of Australians, but researchers are worried after it was announced that the location will be built in an area known as a koala habitat.

After a boom of urban sprawl hit the suburb of Coomera near Gold Coast, Queensland, dozens of businesses and fast food joints have been popping up across the area, the latest being a Toyota dealership.

As reported by Yahoo News Australia, Toyota Australia said it "has not been party to the planning approval processes related to the development" and is “strongly committed to addressing environmental issues," like biodiversity.

Questions about environmental concerns were redirected to a Toyota dealership, which confirmed that 138 accessible koala habitat trees were to be removed. A spokesperson for the dealership told Yahoo News Australia, “No koalas were found during the clearing, which was undertaken with a wildlife expert present at all times to ensure the safety of all potential fauna in the area, as well as koalas.”

The trees were removed in June, and the dealership said it planted 414 trees in a “better location” for the koalas. It also shared that it plans to put up fauna-proof fencing to separate koalas from human activities, and it plans to plant trees and put up koala nest boxes in an area by a nearby creek.

The dealership asserts that the construction and clearing was done under current legislation.

However, koala rescuers and researchers remain concerned. Earlier this year, Yahoo News Australia reported that the marsupials will likely become extinct by 2050. Amy Wregg, a professional koala rescuer, told the outlet that she has seen the animal’s habitat shrinking.

Just before koalas were labeled as “endangered” in early 2022, the Australian government announced that it would be directing almost $36 million toward conservation efforts and recovery, as reported by The Cool Down.

The City of the Gold Coast said that as a part of its Koala Conservation Plan, it would be regulating development, buying land for koala habitat, and restoring existing koala habitat.

There was land also cleared for McDonald’s, KFC, and Taco Bell locations in April near the dealership.

