New Technology Views Secret Text of Long Censored Elizabeth I History - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

New Technology Views Secret Text of Long Censored Elizabeth I History

'We’ve never done anything quite like this before. It’s just incredible'

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

New imaging technology has allowed the British Library to view the complete first official account of Queen Elizabeth I’s reign for the first time in 400 years.

William Camden was commissioned by King James I, the queen’s successor, to write “Annals” in the 17th century. But the pages of his original manuscript were unable to be read due to censorship efforts obstructing the writing, the Guardian reported.

The author had revised the pages to avoid punishment for “offending his patron,” the outlet reported, and had written over pages or tightly stuck other pages on top.

The new technology used enhanced imaging to transmit light to reveal the underlying text, preventing researchers from risking damage to the pages by trying to unstick them.

Read More

Inside, the pages offer fascinating new insight into Elizabeth’s era, including her excommunication and nomination of James to succeed her, according to the Guardian.

The Armada Portrait of Queen Elizabeth I on display as Art Fund and Royal Museums Greenwich launch public appeal to save famous portrait of Elizabeth I at National Maritime Museum on May 23, 2016 in London, England.
The Armada Portrait of Queen Elizabeth I on display as Art Fund and Royal Museums Greenwich launch public appeal to save famous portrait of Elizabeth I at National Maritime Museum on May 23, 2016 in London, England.Michael Bowles/Getty Images

Seeing the pages for the first time was “heart-stopping,” British Library lead curator of medieval historical and literary manuscripts Julian Harrison told the outlet.

“It’s really one of those moments where ‘now you can’t see anything, now you can’, the absolute reversal of ‘now you see it, now you don’t’. The imaging is revolutionary,” he said.

“We’ve never done anything quite like this before. It’s just incredible," he added.

The text was handwritten in Latin by Camden, who collected parliamentary records and spoke to witnesses to compile the “Annals.”

“Modern historians have commonly relied on Camden’s Annals as an impartial and supposedly accurate record. This new research reveals that key sections were revised,” Harrison told the Guardian.

“It implies that Camden’s Annals were deliberately rewritten to present a version of Elizabeth’s reign that was more favorable to her successor," he said.

The author changed certain parts, or even fabricated new parts, in order to “appease” James, Harrison said, so that the king’s succession “looked more predetermined than it actually had been.”

The text revealed that the queen had not, in fact, named James her successor on her deathbed, but Camden added that after the fact.

Camden also added a neutral tone to certain historical points, such as Elizabeth’s 1570 excommunication at the hands of Pope Pius V.

Originally, the text said the pope did so by “spiritual warfare,” but it was revised later to say Pius was creating “secret plots” agains the queen, the outlet reported. 

“There’s still more to be discovered,” Harrison said. “What’s going to be interesting is how modern interpretations of Elizabeth I, such an important historical figure, are potentially going to be changed.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.