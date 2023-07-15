New Technology Views Secret Text of Long Censored Elizabeth I History

New imaging technology has allowed the British Library to view the complete first official account of Queen Elizabeth I’s reign for the first time in 400 years.

William Camden was commissioned by King James I, the queen’s successor, to write “Annals” in the 17th century. But the pages of his original manuscript were unable to be read due to censorship efforts obstructing the writing, the Guardian reported.

The author had revised the pages to avoid punishment for “offending his patron,” the outlet reported, and had written over pages or tightly stuck other pages on top.

The new technology used enhanced imaging to transmit light to reveal the underlying text, preventing researchers from risking damage to the pages by trying to unstick them.

Inside, the pages offer fascinating new insight into Elizabeth’s era, including her excommunication and nomination of James to succeed her, according to the Guardian.

The Armada Portrait of Queen Elizabeth I on display as Art Fund and Royal Museums Greenwich launch public appeal to save famous portrait of Elizabeth I at National Maritime Museum on May 23, 2016 in London, England. Michael Bowles/Getty Images

Seeing the pages for the first time was “heart-stopping,” British Library lead curator of medieval historical and literary manuscripts Julian Harrison told the outlet.

“It’s really one of those moments where ‘now you can’t see anything, now you can’, the absolute reversal of ‘now you see it, now you don’t’. The imaging is revolutionary,” he said.

“We’ve never done anything quite like this before. It’s just incredible," he added.

The text was handwritten in Latin by Camden, who collected parliamentary records and spoke to witnesses to compile the “Annals.”

“Modern historians have commonly relied on Camden’s Annals as an impartial and supposedly accurate record. This new research reveals that key sections were revised,” Harrison told the Guardian.

“It implies that Camden’s Annals were deliberately rewritten to present a version of Elizabeth’s reign that was more favorable to her successor," he said.

The author changed certain parts, or even fabricated new parts, in order to “appease” James, Harrison said, so that the king’s succession “looked more predetermined than it actually had been.”

The text revealed that the queen had not, in fact, named James her successor on her deathbed, but Camden added that after the fact.

Camden also added a neutral tone to certain historical points, such as Elizabeth’s 1570 excommunication at the hands of Pope Pius V.

Originally, the text said the pope did so by “spiritual warfare,” but it was revised later to say Pius was creating “secret plots” agains the queen, the outlet reported.

“There’s still more to be discovered,” Harrison said. “What’s going to be interesting is how modern interpretations of Elizabeth I, such an important historical figure, are potentially going to be changed.”