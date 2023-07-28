New Survey Reveals Best and Worst Airlines Based on Cost, Comfort and Reliability

AirAdvisor, a passenger rights group that assists customers in claiming compensation for delays and other issues, has ranked Delta Airlines as the top airline in the United States.

The organization evaluated airlines based on reliability, safety, cost, and several other factors.

Its top five airlines in the U.S. were:

Delta Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines

United Airlines

Alaska Airlines

American Airlines

The rest of the top ten overall included JetBlue, Southwest, Allegiant, Spirit, and Frontier. Experts analyzed nearly one million reviews, over five million flights, and 25 different factors to arrive at these conclusions.

Delta emerged as the leading airline, impressing the experts in areas including reliability and passenger comfort.

"With the number of passengers that fly with Delta every year, it’s a good thing that it scores highest in categories like comfort and reliability - two of the most important factors in most travelers’ opinions," the report noted.

"Overall, Delta scores 69 out of a maximum of 90 points."

This ranking adds another feather to Delta's cap, having already topped The Points Guy's rankings earlier in the summer.

While Delta stood out in terms of reliability, Allegiant surpassed it in dealing with mishandled baggage or denied boarding.

AirAdvisor looked at factors including reliability and passenger comfort Getty Images

AirAdvisor said every airline in the U.S. is safe, but that seven made it through 2022 without incidents:

Alaska Airlines

Allegiant Air

American Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines

Southwest Airlines

Spirit Airlines

United Airlines

The experts also examined customer reputation, with Alaska topping that category, as well as the cheapest airline, which was Frontier.

Alaska and American tied for first place in the category of best airline for families with children under 13, based on factors including in-flight entertainment, free stroller check-in, and whether the airline offers a family seating policy or free seat selection for children under 13.

Despite ranking as the "worst" airline in the country according to AirAdvisor, the organization noted that Frontier's low scores in some categories were expected given its status as a budget, no-frills airline.