New Shark Species with ‘Humanlike Molars’ Discovered in Australia: Report

A groundbreaking report reveals that scientists in Australia have discovered a new species of shark with "sharp pointed teeth in front and humanlike molars in the rear they use to crush prey in shells," according to new research.

This newly identified species, named the painted hornshark, was unearthed in November last year and falls under the category of Heterodontiformes. These sharks possess a distinctive body shape and small horn-like protrusions above their eyes, as reported by Live Science.

Interestingly, this species is exclusively found off the northwest coast of Australia, inhabiting waters at depths ranging from approximately 400 to 800 feet.

Helen O’Neill, a fish biologist at the Australian National Fish Collection (ANFC), explained, "This order of sharks resembles fossils of long-extinct sharks due to similar morphology, including spines. But we know now they’re not closely related." O’Neill's statement was published on the Australian government's scientific research website.

The identification of this novel species occurred after scientists encountered an adult male painted hornshark, measuring just under 2 feet in length, within the Gascoyne Marine Park in Western Australia last year. The details of this discovery were published in a recent issue of the journal Diversity.

These hornsharks are equipped with multiple rows of teeth and a notably large jaw relative to their skull size.

They primarily feed on mollusks and crustaceans. Will White, a senior curator at the ANFC and co-author of the Diversity study, elaborated, "The teeth of all of the hornshark species are very similar to each other, but hornsharks as a group have very different teeth to most other sharks. [They] have grasping teeth near the front and large molar-like teeth as you move back along the jaw. This group has evolved to crush heavy-shelled prey utilizing its molar-like teeth."

White pointed out that the distinct feature of the new species lies in its "distinctive striped pattern," which sets it apart from other Australian hornsharks.

He clarified, "This pattern is very similar to the Zebra hornshark and was previously thought to be the same species."