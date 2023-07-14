New Senate Legislation Aims to Force Release of Government UFO Files - The Messenger
News
New Senate Legislation Aims to Force Release of Government UFO Files

An amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act would create a commission to declassify records on UFOs and other possible extraterrestrial phenomena

Mary Papenfuss
David Wall/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is introducing legislation with Republican support that would create a commission to declassify documents related to UFOs and other extraterrestrial issues, the senator announced in a statement Thursday evening.

The move would be couched in an amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act, Schumer noted in a tweet.

It would set a 300-day deadline for government agencies to organize their records on unidentified phenomena and provide them to the review panel, the New York Times reported.

The nine panel members would be appointed by President Biden, subject to Senate approval. People chosen for the panel would be expected to push for disclosing information but would also protect sensitive intelligence and collection methods, the Times notes.

The legislation would allow Biden to delay the release of material due to national security concerns. But the law would also establish a timetable to eventually make the documents public.

Not only are Senate Republicans already backing the legislation, it's also expected to be widely supported by the House, the Times notes.

That chamber on Wednesday presented its own, narrower, version of the Senate plan that presses the Pentagon to release documents about unidentified aerial phenomena.

The public's interest in UFOs has reached a near fever pitch following reaction to recently released videos showing strange, unexplained phenomena and stunned accounts of Navy pilots.

It's difficult to know how many unreleased documents the government has.

Schumer's staff told the New York Times that both Democratic and Republican lawmakers are frustrated by the government's reluctance to share what it knows.

Schumer noted in his statement that the legislation is modeled on the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act, which has resulted in the release of thousands of pages of information from investigations into the assassination of the late president.

But the law has also frustrated many in the public with its stuttering revelation of information, as the release and withholding of documents has continued in the Biden administration. 

Responses to Schumer's announcement on Twitter ranged from excitement to dismissal of a proposal that appeared frivolous, to remarks from still others more concerned about other national issues.

