The White House has established a new code of conduct for members of the press to make sure reporters act in a "professional manner."
The new code is a way for the White House to avoid the kind of legal troubles the Trump administration faced when they revoked two reporters' press credentials. Courts later ruled officials violated the journalists’ due-process rights because there were no set rules.
Critics say the current code is not enough to stand up in court and could be used to punish "unpopular viewpoints."
“We fought against the arbitrary suspensions of press passes by the prior administration, which were similarly based on vague standards of conduct that can all too easily be misused to attack and punish aggressive journalism,” Ted Boutrous, a lawyer who represented the two reporters told The Washington Post.
All journalists who currently have press badges will have to reapply by July 31. Any violations of this guidance will lead to a warning, the code states, with multiple warnings leading to a press pass revocation.
