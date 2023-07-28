New Residential Skyscraper Planned for WTC Site to Set Aside Some Apartments for 9/11 Victims - The Messenger
New Residential Skyscraper Planned for WTC Site to Set Aside Some Apartments for 9/11 Victims

It will be the first housing constructed on the WTC site since the attacks

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
A planned residential building at 5 World Trade Center will include roughly 80 units reserved for victims of 9/11 and their families, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

The 1,200-unit residential complex, which will soar 900 feet into the sky, sits directly adjacent to the footprint of the twin towers, where the twin pools of the 9/11 Memorial now stand.

The upper floors of the original 39-story skyscraper, then known as the Deutsche Bank Building, were heavily damaged on 9/11, prompting a planned demolition that concluded in January 2011.

The announcement was held on the 79th floor of 3 World Trade Center, a building that opened in 2018 on the site of the former Marriott that was destroyed in the attacks.

A third of the units, or about 400 apartments, will be dedicated to low and moderate-income residents, Hochul said.

Five World Trade Center
A rendering of 5WTC to be built at the former Deutsche Bank site.Designed by Kohn Pederson Fox

That proportion was higher than earlier proposals but disappointed affordable-housing lobbyists, including the Coalition for a 100% Affordable 5WTC that's led by a group impacted by the 9/11 attacks.

Activists had for years petitioned the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to make the long-delayed building 100% affordable. The Port has warned that adding additional affordable housing units wouldn't be financially viable.

"This is going to be a symbol of what we can do," Hochul said. "[It's] going to bring new life here."

Among the affordable units, 20% will be given to people who lived or worked near the World Trade Center, including rescue personnel and people who helped with the extensive cleanup efforts, some of whom may have developed cancer after they were exposed to toxins at Ground Zero.

The building's developers include Silverstein Properties, Brookfield Properties, Omni New York, and Dabar Development Partners. It's reportedly the first construction of housing on the World Trade Center site since the 9/11 attacks.

