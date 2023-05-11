New Regulations Force ‘Corgi Con’ to Relocate From National Park

An annual gathering of corgis has had to reschedule and change locations after federal regulations banned the event from a Bay Area beach.
Corgi Con has typically been held in the summer at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. This year, the event has been pushed to September and moved to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California, according to a Facebook post from the event.
The event organizers cited “regulation changes” impacting the beach. Ocean Beach is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which is under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service. Dogs are required to stay on leashes shorter than six feet long within national parks.
There are certain off-leash areas designated within the park, but most of the land requires leashes, which conflicts with Corgi Con’s dog obstacle courses and other off-leash activities, according to SFIST.
Despite the change in venue, over 300 people have indicated they are interested in attending this year’s convention, according to the Facebook event page.
