New Pictures Show Alex Murdaugh in His Cell, Shirtless, Lounging With an iPad

A series of 30 mostly-unflattering photographs of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been released, giving true crime fans a fleeting glimpse at the disgraced attorney's life on the inside.
A video collage of the images of Murdaugh was posted to the Phone Calls from Prison YouTube account.
The pictures were all taken in June, according to Phone Calls from Prison.
Murdaugh — once an influential lawyer in South Carolina's Low Country — was convicted in March of murder for the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on the family's sprawling estate in Islandton.
- Alex Murdaugh Accomplice Gets 7 Years in Prison for Helping Convicted Killer Steal $2M From Clients
- 3-Year-Old Daughter of Detective Who Testified in Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Dies in Car Crash
- Alex Murdaugh Indicted For Federal Conspiracy, Money Laundering
- Alex Murdaugh, Serving 2 Life Terms for Murdering Wife and Son, ‘In Complete Despair’ Over What’s Next (Exclusive)
- Revealed: 42-Second Jailhouse Phone Call Between Alex Murdaugh and Son Buster
They had been shot to death near dog kennels on the property.
The intimate snapshots reveal Murdaugh has an iPad in prison; the glow of the screen is reflected in his glasses in some of the pictures.
The pictures also show Murdaugh in his prison cell, as well as the one time attorney waltzing through the shared areas of the facility.
Some show him with his shirt off.
It was unclear Monday if the images were taken by Murdaugh himself or captured at random by the Department of Corrections, which closely monitors inmates' online activities.
The Messenger has previously reported Murdaugh still maintains he had nothing to do with the double murders.
This fall, Fox Nation will air a three-part documentary called "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh." It will feature an interview with Murdaugh's only surviving son, Buster.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews