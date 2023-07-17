New Pictures Show Alex Murdaugh in His Cell, Shirtless, Lounging With an iPad

A series of 30 mostly-unflattering photographs of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been released, giving true crime fans a fleeting glimpse at the disgraced attorney's life on the inside.

A video collage of the images of Murdaugh was posted to the Phone Calls from Prison YouTube account.

The pictures were all taken in June, according to Phone Calls from Prison.

Murdaugh — once an influential lawyer in South Carolina's Low Country — was convicted in March of murder for the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on the family's sprawling estate in Islandton.

They had been shot to death near dog kennels on the property.

The intimate snapshots reveal Murdaugh has an iPad in prison; the glow of the screen is reflected in his glasses in some of the pictures.

The pictures also show Murdaugh in his prison cell, as well as the one time attorney waltzing through the shared areas of the facility.

Some show him with his shirt off.

It was unclear Monday if the images were taken by Murdaugh himself or captured at random by the Department of Corrections, which closely monitors inmates' online activities.

The Messenger has previously reported Murdaugh still maintains he had nothing to do with the double murders.

This fall, Fox Nation will air a three-part documentary called "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh." It will feature an interview with Murdaugh's only surviving son, Buster.