    New PAC Kicks Off with Ad to Draft Tucker Carlson for President

    Carlson's ready to attack 'woke nonsense,' promises the new Draft Tucker Carlson PAC.

    Mary Papenfuss
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    A new political action committee launched with an ad Thursday to build support for a presidential run by controversial former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

    The fawning pitch by the Draft Tucker PAC hails the extremist announcer for his attacks on "woke nonsense."

    "Republicans need a new leader and Tucker Carlson is ready to run," gushed the ad. He "pins down leftists in both parties."

    The ad is scheduled to run for a week before a sympathetic audience on the conservative Newsmax cable channel.

    The chairman of the PAC is former Texas congressional candidate and GOP donor Chris Ekstrom, even though he concedes he know Carlson only “vaguely," The Hill reported.

    The PAC filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission in late April after Carlson was summarily booted by Fox.

    Carlson was fired after Fox agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems a massive $787 million to settle a damning defamation suit for repeating lies that Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election was somehow rigged.

    Dominion unearthed Carlson comments in texts that he didn't believe the rigged election lie, and "passionately hated" Trump.

    Carlson also upset his employers with his chillingly racist comments, and for openly and crudely criticizing women.

    According to The New York Times, Carlson discussed in a message to a producer a group of Trump supporters surrounding an "antifa kid" and beating him.

    "It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him," he said in the text discovered by Dominion and shared with the heads of Fox, according to the Times.

    The message “alarmed the Fox board," who were worried it could become public while Carlson was on the stand in the Dominion suit, the newspaper reported.. 

    "I'm fundamentally a dick," Carlson told a reporter who called him for comment shortly after his firing.

    Asked then if he planned to run for president, Carlson responded: "Yes. Announcing ... in New Hampshire."

    Then he added: "Totally kidding."

