New Orleans Police Used Pricey Facial Recognition Tech For Nearly a Year-And Made Zero Arrests

Months after New Orleans green-lit the use of facial recognition software, police have yet to make any arrests using the pricey technology, according to a report.

NOPD only used the face-matching tool 13 times between October 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, Verite News reported this week, citing a report released by City Council consultant AH Datalytics.

However, the technology didn’t benefit the New Orleans Police Department as expected. It provided potential identities in only five cases, according to the report, two of which were considered “bad matches.”

The New Orleans City Council lifted a ban on facial recognition tech last year after being pressured by the police department, city Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and a civic group called the NOLA Coalition. However, some think that the tech is not effective in solving crimes.

“Last year, some argued overturning @NOLACityCouncil ban on Facial Recognition tech was "key" to solving violent crime. The results, via @AHDatalytics, are in. And they were wrong. NOPD has made 0 (!!!) arrests due to facial recog. Of 15 attempts, 2 were the wrong person,” Andrew Tuozzolo, chief of staff to Councilwoman Helena Moreno, tweeted earlier this month.



It is unclear how much the city shelled out to implement the new tool, however, New York-based IT consultancy Rising Max reported that the cost of developing similar facial recognition systems ranges between $40,000 and $50,000.

To use the facial recognition system, New Orleans police officers are required to submit a request form through the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Exchange, a state surveillance hub, according to Veite News.

Fifteen requests were made during the nine-months period, 14 of which were requests to identify a Black male, and one for a Black woman, according to data the police department submitted to the City Council.

A request was rejected because a suspect was identified using other tools or the nature of the crime didn’t warrant the use of facial recognition. The New Orleans Police Department has a policy that states that facial recognition should only be used in connection with a “crime of violence” or to find a missing person, and therefore a request in an identity fraud case was denied.

Meanwhile, facial recognition provided only five matches in the remaining 13 cases, including two that were deemed “bad matches,” according to the report. In another case, the police arrested a man who is different from the person identified through facial recognition, stating that the “lead may have been bad information, match’s subject was not in the area during the homicide.”

“There have been no arrests of an individual matched by facial recognition per data from NOPD,” the AH Datalytics report said.

A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said that the department still thoroughly vets any results stemming from the use of facial recognition tools, among other technologies.

“Facial recognition is one of the many tools available to investigators to assist in trying to generate leads in investigations and to identify criminal offenders,” the spokesperson told Verite News. “Any leads or results that are formed through technology are thoroughly vetted to ensure the correct outcome.”

