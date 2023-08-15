New Mexico Teen takes plea deal for luring basketball player to UNM campus before deadly shooting
Prosecutors say Mya Hill, then-17, drew Mike Peake to the the University of New Mexico campus where he was ambushed by three others
A New Mexico teenager accused of luring a rival school's basketball player to the University of New Mexico campus before a fatal shooting last year has taken a plea deal, according to a report.
Mya Hill was a 17-year-old student at the school in Albuquerque last November when prosecutors say she enticed Mike Peake, who played for New Mexico State, to meet her on campus where he was jumped by three others.
Hill, now 18, agreed to the plea deal in juvenile court on aggravated battery and conspiracy charges and was sentenced to probation until she turns 21, KRQE reported on Monday.
Peake, shortly after arriving on campus in the belief that he would be meeting with Hill, was met by Jonathan Smith, Eli-Sha Upshaw and Brandon Travis.
Travis pulled out a gun and pointed it at Peake as Upshaw hit Peake in the leg with a baseball bat.
Peake, who was also armed, ran away, and Travis fired several shots at him, hitting him in the leg.
- Drexel Basketball Player Found Dead on Campus
- New Mexico Shooting ‘Purely Random,’ Suspect ‘Shot at Whatever,’ Authorities Say
- 3 Elderly Women Were Killed in New Mexico Shooting, Farmington Police Say
- Suspect in Colorado Gay Nightclub Shooting Expected to Take Plea Deal
- Police Officers, Multiple People Shot in Farmington, New Mexico
- New HIV Case Linked to Controversial ‘Vampire Facial’ at New Mexico Spa
Peake fired back, fatally striking Travis. The other two fled the scene.
Smith took a plea deal in January on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with great bodily harm and tampering with evidence.
Upshaw is scheduled to go on trial next year.
Peake was not charged.
The altercation, police say, stemmed from a fight between Peake and Travis at an Oct. 15 football game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- FBI Agent Warns That Public Corruption is a ‘Top Tier Threat’News
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews