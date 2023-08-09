New Mexico State Trooper Pulls Over Man Rushing Pregnant Wife to Hospital, Ends up Saving Infant’s Life

A routine traffic stop ended with a New Mexico State Police trooper saving the life of a newborn.

Officer Ismael Perez was on patrol in Deming, New Mexico, on July 24 when he saw a car roll through a red light outside of a hospital.

"So when I went to pull it over, I pulled into the hospital," Perez told KOAT. "I could hear over the radio they were mentioning something on the police radio about them needing an escort."

Perez walked up to the car and immediately sensed something was wrong - an incident captured on his body cam video and released by the New Mexico State Police.

"As soon as I opened the door, I see a newborn baby on the seat lying there motionless. It kind of threw me off for a slight second," Perez told the station.

Then he realized the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby, who was unresponsive.

The video shows Perez performing backslaps on the newborn and telling the couple to "go get the nurse, tell them to hurry."

"I have three kids of my own, so I've seen the doctors do that with my daughters because they came out of the womb the same way and no crying or anything. So I did the same thing," the trooper said.

"Come on, mijo, breathe, breathe, breathe, mijo, breathe," Perez says during the recording.

As the baby lets out a cry, Perez says: "There we go, there we go. It's a boy."

Miguel Covarrubias, the boy's father, said he believes Perez's being there was divine intervention.

"It was like a sense of relief, you know, because I knew someone that knew what they were doing was helping," Covarrubias told KOAT. "To me, in my eyes, he's a hero. He helped me in what I would say was one of the scariest moments in my life."

"It lined up perfectly to where everything turned out OK. So it was and is by the grace of God," Covarrubias said.

The adventure began with Covarrubias, 24, being awakened by his wife.

"'I'm having contractions, can take me in?' I was like, 'yeah, for sure'," Covarrubias said.

But Miguel Jr. had other plans on the way to the hospital.

"She's like, 'I feel the baby coming,'" Covarrubias said. "I was like, 'OK, hold on, we're almost there. Just hold on.' I was going a decent speed, you know."

Amid the excitement, Covarrubias failed to stop at the red light.

"I didn't make a complete stop, but I stopped. And there was New Mexico State Police sitting there at the stop sign. So I kind of stopped. But I didn't, then I took the right really quick," he said.

Perez dismisses suggestions that he is a hero, telling the station that he did what anybody else would do in that situation.