New Mexico State Soccer Star Found Dead Days After 20th Birthday: ‘We Are Deeply Saddened’

A New Mexico State University soccer sensation was discovered dead in her Las Cruces home this week — just days after she turned 20.

Thalia Chaverria, a junior soccer player from Bakersfield, Calif., was found unresponsive by first responders Monday morning.

Thalia was preparing for her third season with the Aggies.

The school confirmed her sudden death in a press release.

Las Cruces police are investigating Thalia's death but not they "have no reason to believe Chaverria's death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity."

"The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families' world," said head soccer coach Rob Baarts. "T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!"

The school's Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, also commented on Thalia's tragic death.

"Yesterday, we lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family," said Moccia. "Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her."

Moccia added: "The New Mexico State community is very tight-knit, and this tragedy is felt throughout. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Thalia's family and friends in this time of mourning."