New Mexico State Soccer Star Found Dead Days After 20th Birthday: ‘We Are Deeply Saddened’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

New Mexico State Soccer Star Found Dead Days After 20th Birthday: ‘We Are Deeply Saddened’

'T was an inspiration and rock to this team,' her coach said

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Thalia ChaverriaNew Mexico State University

A New Mexico State University soccer sensation was discovered dead in her Las Cruces home this week — just days after she turned 20.

Thalia Chaverria, a junior soccer player from Bakersfield, Calif., was found unresponsive by first responders Monday morning.

Thalia was preparing for her third season with the Aggies.

The school confirmed her sudden death in a press release.

Read More

Las Cruces police are investigating Thalia's death but not they "have no reason to believe Chaverria's death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity."

"The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families' world," said head soccer coach Rob Baarts. "T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!"

The school's Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, also commented on Thalia's tragic death.

"Yesterday, we lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family," said Moccia. "Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her."

Moccia added: "The New Mexico State community is very tight-knit, and this tragedy is felt throughout. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Thalia's family and friends in this time of mourning."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.