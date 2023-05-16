The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    New Mexico Shooting ‘Purely Random,’ Suspect ‘Shot at Whatever,’ Authorities Say

    The 18-year-old shooter, armed with three weapons, arbitrarily fired into at least six homes and three cars as he roamed a residential neighborhood.

    Chris Harris
    Police have yet to determine the motive behind Monday's mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, that injured at least 10 people and claimed the lives of four others — including the gunman.

    Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe released a video Monday night, explaining how the 18-year-old shooter, armed with three weapons, arbitrarily fired into at least six homes and three cars as he roamed a residential neighborhood.

    "It appears to be purely random," Hebbe said, noting the gunman didn't target any schools, churches, or specific individuals.

    "During the course of the event, the suspect roamed throughout the neighborhood — up to a quarter of a mile," Hebbe said. "At least six houses and three cars were shot in the course of the event as the subject randomly fired at whatever entered his head to shoot at."

    Read More

    Hebbe said officers responding to reports of gunfire located the shooter at around 11:02 a.m. By 11:05 a.m., shots had been fired, and the suspect — who hasn't yet been named — was down.

    Reports came in "almost simultaneously that an officer had also been shot," Hebbe explained. That officer was en route to the nearest hospital not even a minute after being shot.

    The shooting was "honestly one of the most horrific and difficult days that Farmington has ever had as a community," Hebbe said.

    The names of the three deceased victims have not been released.

    New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said on Twitter she was "deeply upset by the tragic violence that unfolded today in Farmington.

    Farmington is a city of around 46,600 people in rural San Juan County and is about 200 miles northwest of Santa Fe.

