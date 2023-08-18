New ‘Luxury Cat Cruise’ Encourages Patrons to Bring Along Feline Companions — But There Are Rules

Ever wanted to go on a dinner cruise, but the thought of leaving your cat behind was too unbearable? Worry not — a Singapore-based cruise line has created a special voyage exclusively for cat owners.

The tall ship Royal Albatross sailed via Tall Ship Adventures, offers specialized dining cabins for cats so they can join their owners on a two-and-a-half-hour sunset dinner cruise along the coast of the resort island Sentosa. Up to 130 humans and 15 cats are welcomed aboard for each voyage.

“Motivated by our love for cats and wanting to build a brighter future for Singapore's fur families, we want to help integrate cats into our human lifestyles so that cat owners can bond and share more experiences with their kitties," the company explains on its website.

"I think they're doing very well... they're enjoying the view, and I guess the perceived freedom that they get," Marissa Ng, a guest who brought her 5-year-old ragdoll cats aboard the cruise, told AFP.

The cat-friendly cruise comes on the tail of the successful dog-friendly cruise it launched in 2021. The animal-friendly cruises operate on different days to keep peace aboard the ship. The main difference between the two pet cruises is that dogs are offered a three-course meal, along with their owners, but cats are offered a take-home meal due to their temperament and comfort levels, the news outlet reported.

The Cat Cruise in Singapore Royal Albatross

To bring a cat aboard, the cruise line has a series of requirements and preliminary questions posed to potential guests to help gauge if their cat would be a good travel companion.

The cats must be spayed or neutered, over four months old, in good health, and free of all parasites to join their owner on a luxurious night on the water. Owners are required to have their cats securely harnessed, leashed, and carried in carriers while boarding.

The guidelines were developed in consultation with cat welfare organizations and experts like the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty for Animals, and The Cat People, per the cruise line website.

Tickets cost $225 for adults and $125 for children, but a “meow-tastic” VIP option is offered for $750 per couple, and a “purr-fect” birthday package is offered for $600 per couple.