New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. Louis
A city ordinance in St. Louis would ban pedestrians from standing, sitting or walking in roadways if there is a sidewalk available.
The ordinance was introduced to the St. Louis City Council by Republican St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas. The bill was approved by a 4-3 vote on Tuesday and will now go to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
If there is no sidewalk available, pedestrians will still be allowed to walk along the left side of the road.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the ordinance was met with criticism from a variety of groups including the Missouri Council of the Blind. A spokesperson said that the bill could have adverse effects on disabled people.
Councilwoman Lisa Clancy argued the bill targets homeless people. "This is touted as being neutral, but all of us know it really is about panhandling," Clancy said.
The proposed rule does include some exceptions for first responders, people getting off public transit and those helping with car or health emergencies.
