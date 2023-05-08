New K9 Jets Airline Allows Passengers to Travel with Their Pets

A UK-based private jet company, K9 Jets, is making waves by specializing in the transportation of pets and their owners on luxurious, privately-chartered flights. Equipped with dog treats in champagne flutes and Gulfstream G4 planes, K9 Jets aims to provide a seamless flying experience for those looking to travel overseas with their pets.

K9 is among several pet-centric charter companies that have launched since 2020, including VistaJet, which has given rides to rabbits, falcons, and a chameleon — offering toys, sleeping mats, and even prime cuts of meat to help pets feel more comfortable while flying, according to the New York Times.

Traveling with pets has become increasingly challenging in recent years, with some airlines requiring larger pets to fly as cargo or banning specific breeds altogether.

In 2020, the Department of Transportation ruled that emotional support animals were no longer allowed to travel in airplane cabins. Airlines had argued that passengers were abusing this privilege, even bringing turtles, pot-bellied pigs, and at least one peacock onto flights, according to the Associated Press.

On K9's inaugural flight last week, 10 humans, 9 dogs, and one sphinx cat made their way from New Jersey to an airport outside of London. Most of the passengers on the airline's first flight said they planned to permanently relocate to Europe.

The company currently offers service between New York, Paris, London and Lisbon, and a seat costs around $9,000. The airline may consider expanding to destinations like Dubai in the future.