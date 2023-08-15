New Jersey Town Loses Power After Bird Drops a Fish on Transformer Line

Something seemed fishy in Sayreville, New Jersey, last Saturday.
Approximately 2,000 customers were left without power on Saturday morning after a bird dropped a fish onto a transformer, leading to its destruction, according to a statement by the police on Facebook.
Displaying a touch of humor regarding the incident, the Sayreville Police Department acknowledged the unusual reason for the power outage. They eulogized the fish, which they named "Gilligan."
“Please let us not forget the victim in this senseless death. Gilligan was a hard working family man. He was a father to thousands of children,” the department posted.
Adding to the playful narrative, the police also shared a “suspect sketch” of the bird in question and encouraged residents to get in touch with “Det. John Silver,” their designated fish case expert.
