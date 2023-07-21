New Jersey Sues Over Plan to Charge Congestion Pricing for Cars in Manhattan

New Jersey is suing the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) over its plan to charge motorists driving into midtown Manhattan in New York City.

The payments could potentially start around the first quarter of next year, Bloomberg reported. Motorists with E-ZPass sensors who enter the city south of 60th Street could be charged up to $23, depending on the traffic at the time.

The plan already received final approval from the FHWA, who determined it would have no significant impact after they conducted an environmental review.

The suit says the FHWA made a "misguided decision," and that the tolls are unfair to New Jersey residents who drive into Manhattan for work. The state argues that new tolls would change commuting patterns, redirecting traffic that would unfairly burden New Jersey.

The purpose of the new tolls is to raise $15 billion for public transportation projects. Supporters claim the tolls can reduce traffic, increase the amount of transit riders and decrease pollution in the city. Other cities, such as London and Stockholm, have similar policies.

In addition to opposition from New Jersey commuters and politicians, the plan has faced criticism from people in other boroughs like Brooklyn and Queens.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he would be open to congestion pricing, but this model only serves New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and its $51.5 billion multi-year capital plan. Murphy's legal challenge could delay this plan, which includes extending the Second Avenue subway to Harlem, modernizing signals and financing electric buses.