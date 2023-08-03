New Jersey Man’s Free Lawn Care Charity Expands to Hundreds of Volunteers, Goes International

What started as a 42-year-old man’s unemployment project during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has grown into an international nonprofit providing lawn care to people in need.

New Jersey resident Brain Schwartz founded I Want to Mow Your Lawn Inc. after first setting out with a Craftsman lawnmower three years ago, he told NorthJersey.com. Now, the operation has expanded across the county, to Canada and all the way to a military base in South Korea with volunteers jumping at the chance to help care for the lawns of people in need.

“I have nothing left to prove,” Schwartz told the outlet. “I’m challenging myself to see how far we can go.”

The nonprofit has nearly 500 volunteers who have made over 2,000 lawn care visits in 46 states and two other countries. Schwartz created a website to organize requests for lawn service and match volunteers to lawns. He said the organization receives up to 20 requests per day, and a variety of sponsors help keep the operation afloat.

Since the program's inception, Schwartz has found himself on The Drew Barrymore Show and in papers across the country.

After posting about the organization on LinkedIn, Schwartz caught the attention of a retired marine living at Camp Humphreys in South Korea. James Parker Jr. told NorthJersey.com that he contacted Schwartz to see how he could help the effort and ended up establishing an offshoot to help provide the service to the families of fallen soldiers.

“We always ask what it means to be an American,” Parker, who is from Alma, Georgia, said to NorthJersey.com. “That’s what it really is. It’s what’s in your heart — to have that in you.”

It was a combination of factors that led to the creation of the nonprofit, Schwartz said.

“I wasn’t doing anything groundbreaking,” Schwartz said. “It was a dark period in our lives, and we were all doing something to keep ourselves busy. It was the perfect storm of events.”