The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    New Jersey Governor Signs Telemarketing Law Inspired by ‘Seinfeld’

    The legislation restricts unsolicited calls to residents.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A new law in New Jersey aims to ensure residents of the Garden State "have hand" — maybe even the upper hand — when it comes to dealing with pesky telemarketers.

    On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy signed the "Seinfeld Bill," which now requires telemarketers and cold-callers to provide "the name, mailing address, and telephone number of the person on whose behalf the call is made within 30 seconds of a call."

    A press release from Murphy's office explains the bill was crafted as part of an ongoing effort "to crack down on telemarketers."

    The release even links to the infamous scene from the hit NBC sitcom Seinfeld, for the uninitiated.

    Read More

    In the scene, Jerry Seinfeld receives a call at his apartment from a telemarketer. Seinfeld says he's busy, and asks for the caller's home phone number, so that he can call them back. The telemarketer tells the comedian he doesn't want to be called at his home.

    "Now you know how I feel," Seinfeld says before hanging up the call, eliciting thunderous applause from the studio audience.

    "The famous Seinfeld scene where Jerry is irritated that telemarketers can call at any time, under any pretense, and without any kind of guidelines or consequences, makes light of a situation many New Jerseyans face every day, sometimes multiple times a day," said Murphy. "I am proud to sign the ‘Seinfeld Bill’ and to establish much-needed transparency in telemarketing."

    State Senators Jon Bramnick and Nellie Pou and Assemblymembers Paul Moriarty, Daniel Benson, and Clinton Calabrese sponsored the bill.

    The new legislation further bars telemarketers from making calls "to any customer between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m., local time, at the customer's location."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.