New Jersey Governor Signs Telemarketing Law Inspired by ‘Seinfeld’
The legislation restricts unsolicited calls to residents.
A new law in New Jersey aims to ensure residents of the Garden State "have hand" — maybe even the upper hand — when it comes to dealing with pesky telemarketers.
On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy signed the "Seinfeld Bill," which now requires telemarketers and cold-callers to provide "the name, mailing address, and telephone number of the person on whose behalf the call is made within 30 seconds of a call."
A press release from Murphy's office explains the bill was crafted as part of an ongoing effort "to crack down on telemarketers."
The release even links to the infamous scene from the hit NBC sitcom Seinfeld, for the uninitiated.
- If Supreme Court Outlaws Abortion Pill, ‘Everything’s on Table,’ Warns NJ Gov
- Vermont Becomes First State to Protect Access to Abortion Pill
- NBC Fall 2023 Lineup: The Complete Weekly Schedule
- Rare Earthquake Shakes NY Area
- News Outlet CEO Apologizes to Former Mississippi Governor for Welfare Scandal Comment
In the scene, Jerry Seinfeld receives a call at his apartment from a telemarketer. Seinfeld says he's busy, and asks for the caller's home phone number, so that he can call them back. The telemarketer tells the comedian he doesn't want to be called at his home.
"Now you know how I feel," Seinfeld says before hanging up the call, eliciting thunderous applause from the studio audience.
"The famous Seinfeld scene where Jerry is irritated that telemarketers can call at any time, under any pretense, and without any kind of guidelines or consequences, makes light of a situation many New Jerseyans face every day, sometimes multiple times a day," said Murphy. "I am proud to sign the ‘Seinfeld Bill’ and to establish much-needed transparency in telemarketing."
State Senators Jon Bramnick and Nellie Pou and Assemblymembers Paul Moriarty, Daniel Benson, and Clinton Calabrese sponsored the bill.
The new legislation further bars telemarketers from making calls "to any customer between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m., local time, at the customer's location."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews