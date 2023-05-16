New Jersey Governor Signs Telemarketing Law Inspired by ‘Seinfeld’

A new law in New Jersey aims to ensure residents of the Garden State "have hand" — maybe even the upper hand — when it comes to dealing with pesky telemarketers.

On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy signed the "Seinfeld Bill," which now requires telemarketers and cold-callers to provide "the name, mailing address, and telephone number of the person on whose behalf the call is made within 30 seconds of a call."

A press release from Murphy's office explains the bill was crafted as part of an ongoing effort "to crack down on telemarketers."

The release even links to the infamous scene from the hit NBC sitcom Seinfeld, for the uninitiated.

In the scene, Jerry Seinfeld receives a call at his apartment from a telemarketer. Seinfeld says he's busy, and asks for the caller's home phone number, so that he can call them back. The telemarketer tells the comedian he doesn't want to be called at his home.

"Now you know how I feel," Seinfeld says before hanging up the call, eliciting thunderous applause from the studio audience.

"The famous Seinfeld scene where Jerry is irritated that telemarketers can call at any time, under any pretense, and without any kind of guidelines or consequences, makes light of a situation many New Jerseyans face every day, sometimes multiple times a day," said Murphy. "I am proud to sign the ‘Seinfeld Bill’ and to establish much-needed transparency in telemarketing."

State Senators Jon Bramnick and Nellie Pou and Assemblymembers Paul Moriarty, Daniel Benson, and Clinton Calabrese sponsored the bill.

The new legislation further bars telemarketers from making calls "to any customer between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m., local time, at the customer's location."