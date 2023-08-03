New Jersey Father of 3 Drowns Rescuing His Children From River

A New Jersey father drowned Wednesday after rescuing his three children from a river.

Franklin Township Police Department in New Jersey told PEOPLE that Rolando Camarillo-Cholula, 42, of South River, NJ, went into the water after his children were in distress and did not return.

"The victim went into the water to help, pulled his children to the shallow water, but struggled to maintain his balance,” said police, who did not immediately return a request for information from The Messenger.

Camarillo-Cholula’s three children, ages 8, 11, and 13, were found safe on the banks of Millstone River in central New Jersey when police arrived, but their father was "unable to be located," police said.

Around three hours after responding, divers recovered his body in the river, PEOPLE reported.

The U.S. sees more than 4,000 drowning deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between 1 and 4 years old.

Following Camarillo-Cholula's death, Franklin Township Police reminded residents "that causeways, lakes, and all waterways can hide dangers like hidden currents, sudden depths, and cold shock."

"When traveling along the canal and towpath, please look for postings that provide guidance regarding prohibited areas and activities,” police said.