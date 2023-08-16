New Jersey Court Rules Catholic School Teacher Can be Fired for Having Child Out of Wedlock
The state Supreme Court ruled that religious institutions are protected against the Law Against Discrimination
The state Supreme Court ruled in favor of a New Jersey Roman Catholic school that fired a teacher for being pregnant while unmarried nearly 10 years ago.
Victoria Crisitello was hired by the Saint Theresa School in Kenilworth, New Jersey in 2011 as a toddler room caregiver. She was approached by the principal, Sister Lee, in 2014 with an offer for a full-time art teacher role. Crisitello said she told the principal she was pregnant in a meeting discussing the new position and was fired weeks later. She said she was told she violated the school’s code of ethics by having premarital sex.
Crisitello signed a document stating she understood the school’s Ethics Code agreement which abides by the official “Archdiocese of Newark Policies on Professional and Ministerial Conduct.” The Ethics Code requires school employees “conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with the discipline norms and teachings of the Catholic Church.”
According to reporting from The Independent, after she was fired Crisitello filed a complaint claiming discrimination based on marital status and pregnancy, but the trial court sided with the school.
The court said New Jersey’s Law Against Discrimination “clearly protects a religious institution… in requiring that an employee… abide by the principles of the Catholic faith.” According to the National Review, the court also ruled Crisitello was not fired because of her marital or pregnancy status per se, but because she did not follow the school’s conduct policy which she had signed.
"The religious tenets exception allowed St. Theresa's to require its employees, as a condition of employment, to abide by Catholic law, including that they abstain from premarital sex," the trial court justices said.
The court also said Crisitello as a practicing Catholic and graduate from St. Theresa's, should have expected that not abiding by the Catholic faith and having premarital sex may result in termination.
The case went to an appellate court which reversed the trial court’s decision. After nearly ten years of animosity between the trial and appellate courts, the New Jersey Supreme Court said Monday that the school’s actions were following the “religious tenets” exception of the state statutes which allows religious entities to follow the guidelines of its faith “in establishing and utilizing criteria for employment.”
A spokesperson for New Jersey’s Attorney General office told CBS that it was disappointed by the decision but the office was “grateful that its narrow scope will not impact the important protections the Law Against Discrimination provides for the overwhelming majority of New Jerseyans.”
