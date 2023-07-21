New Iowa Poll Shows Scott Gaining Momentum On DeSantis But Trump Still Leads

Despite a new poll out of Iowa showing Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gaining momentum on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump still remains in the lead.

The poll, paid for by Donald Trump’s campaign and shared exclusively with The Hill, found 16% supported DeSantis and 10% percent supported Scott.

The poll surveyed an estimated 2,283 likely participants in the Republican Iowa caucus and was conducted through text messages and landline phone interviews.

The promising sign for Scott comes just days after a pro-Scott super PAC, Trust in the Mission, announced a $40 million ad campaign, giving the sitting senator yet another financial boost.