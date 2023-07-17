New Invention Allows Deaf People to Enjoy Live Music as Sensory Experience - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

New Invention Allows Deaf People to Enjoy Live Music as Sensory Experience

The lightweight haptic suit consists of 24 vibrating plates creating different sensations on the body

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
One young woman is dancing in a silent disco at a music festival.SolStock/Getty Images

When it comes to enjoying live music, deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals have often resorted to unique solutions such as holding a balloon, going barefoot, or positioning speakers to face the ground to feel the vibrations.

Now, one group has developed haptic suits to enhance the live music experience for this community.

Music: Not Impossible, an offshoot of Not Impossible Labs, leverages technology to address social issues like poverty and disability access, as reported by NPR. The group spent a year creating a wearable device aimed at enriching musical events for communities that frequently have to devise their own workarounds.

Early designs involved strapping vibrating phone batteries to bodies, but these models proved somewhat one-dimensional, as all the vibrations felt the same. Music: Not Impossible collaborated with engineers at Avnet to create a lightweight haptic suit comprising 24 actuators, or vibrating plates. The suit consists of a vest with 20 actuators and bands with one actuator each on the wrists and ankles.

Read More

The suit is not designed to replicate music but to complement it by providing a range of sensations such as the feeling of raindrops on the shoulders, a tickle on the ribs, or a thump on the lower back.

These suits were put to the test at a showcase entitled "Silent Disco: An Evening of Access to Music" at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. At this event, 75 people — hearing, hard-of-hearing, or deaf — had the opportunity to try on the suits curated by a haptic DJ. Paddy Hanlon, co-founder of Music: Not Impossible, was the haptic DJ for the evening, mixing the frequency, intensity, and location of the vibrations, much like a traditional DJ would with music.

"What we're doing is taking the feed from the DJ, and we can select and mix what we want and send it to different parts of the body," Hanlon told the outlet. "So, I'll kind of hone in on, like, the bass element and I'll send that out, and then the high hats and the snare."

American Sign Language interpreters were also present at the disco, along with captioned music and audio descriptions for blind attendees. There were places to sit and a space to relax with noise-reducing headphones, earplugs, and fidget toys for those feeling overstimulated. Since the event was a silent disco, headphone volumes could be adjusted.

Kevin Gotkin, one of the disco's DJs and curator of disability artistry events at the Lincoln Center, told NPR, "This is a chance for us to be together and experience access that's integrated into a party artistically and not as, like, a compliance thing. Someone can come to a place where disability is expected, and disability is loved — and yes, disability is the center of the party."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.