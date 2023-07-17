New Invention Allows Deaf People to Enjoy Live Music as Sensory Experience

When it comes to enjoying live music, deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals have often resorted to unique solutions such as holding a balloon, going barefoot, or positioning speakers to face the ground to feel the vibrations.

Now, one group has developed haptic suits to enhance the live music experience for this community.

Music: Not Impossible, an offshoot of Not Impossible Labs, leverages technology to address social issues like poverty and disability access, as reported by NPR. The group spent a year creating a wearable device aimed at enriching musical events for communities that frequently have to devise their own workarounds.

Early designs involved strapping vibrating phone batteries to bodies, but these models proved somewhat one-dimensional, as all the vibrations felt the same. Music: Not Impossible collaborated with engineers at Avnet to create a lightweight haptic suit comprising 24 actuators, or vibrating plates. The suit consists of a vest with 20 actuators and bands with one actuator each on the wrists and ankles.

The suit is not designed to replicate music but to complement it by providing a range of sensations such as the feeling of raindrops on the shoulders, a tickle on the ribs, or a thump on the lower back.

These suits were put to the test at a showcase entitled "Silent Disco: An Evening of Access to Music" at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. At this event, 75 people — hearing, hard-of-hearing, or deaf — had the opportunity to try on the suits curated by a haptic DJ. Paddy Hanlon, co-founder of Music: Not Impossible, was the haptic DJ for the evening, mixing the frequency, intensity, and location of the vibrations, much like a traditional DJ would with music.

"What we're doing is taking the feed from the DJ, and we can select and mix what we want and send it to different parts of the body," Hanlon told the outlet. "So, I'll kind of hone in on, like, the bass element and I'll send that out, and then the high hats and the snare."

American Sign Language interpreters were also present at the disco, along with captioned music and audio descriptions for blind attendees. There were places to sit and a space to relax with noise-reducing headphones, earplugs, and fidget toys for those feeling overstimulated. Since the event was a silent disco, headphone volumes could be adjusted.

Kevin Gotkin, one of the disco's DJs and curator of disability artistry events at the Lincoln Center, told NPR, "This is a chance for us to be together and experience access that's integrated into a party artistically and not as, like, a compliance thing. Someone can come to a place where disability is expected, and disability is loved — and yes, disability is the center of the party."