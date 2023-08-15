New Heat Dome Forms Over Central U.S. as Brutal Summer Swelters On
Chicago and Minneapolis will be treated to some of the oppressive heat experienced in the Southwest
Cities across the Mid- and Northwest are about to experience their hottest temperatures of the summer, as a new heat dome develops over the country's heartland that will deliver some of the brutal conditions seen in the American South to points north.
Des Moines, Chicago, and Minneapolis are among the cities forecast to see temperatures rise into the upper 90s or higher by the end of the week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The heat could last until the end of the month.
"The same type of weather system that has been responsible for relentless heat in Texas and the South-Central states as well as the interior Southwest much of this summer will regroup and set up shop farther north starting late this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
As the new weather pattern forms, states in the South and West could get some much-needed relief from the heat. Texas and parts of the western Gulf Coast are expected to be treated to rain by early next week, with help from the tropics. There's an outside chance a tropical depression forms in the Gulf next week as well, forecasters said, given all the moisture.
Meanwhile, much of California and the Pacific Northwest could see their heat waves break over the weekend as the jet stream dips. Temperatures in cities like Seattle and Portland are forecast to drop as much as 20 to 30 degrees.
And in the Northeast, the upcoming shift could produce some of the strongest thunderstorms of the summer so far. Severe storms have already created trouble from Chicago to D.C., while the I-95 corridor is set to see more unsettled weather Tuesday.
