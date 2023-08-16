New Hampshire Mom Dies Trying to Save Drowning Son on Hike

A mother from New Hampshire died on Tuesday while trying to save her 10-year-old son from drowning in a river.

Melissa Bagley, 44, was at a family outing along the river in the White Mountain area, the Everett Police said in a recent Facebook post. Her son slipped into the river, and Bagley drowned while trying to help him.

CBS News Boston said the river had a strong current, and Bagley was having trouble, so two of her other children jumped in to help. They were able to get the 10-year-old to safety, but his 18-year-old brother got trapped in the rocks.

Melissa's husband, Everett Police Lt. Sean Bagley, found his wife on a rock and immediately began CPR, but he couldn't revive her. He did save his 18-year-old son, who was later taken to Littleton Hospital for treatment.

"While we appreciate all those who have reached out, we ask that Lt Bagley and his family be given the time and space to mourn the death of Melissa," Everett Police said.

Neighbors told CBS News Boston that they were shocked by the news.

"I can't believe it. I'm freaked out," France Nicole Bouchard told the station. "She was so active with the children and very athletic. It doesn't surprise me she passed trying to save one of her children."

Barbara Cheney, another neighbor, said the family was "tight," and Melissa was always taking care of her kids.

New Hampshire State Police are asking anyone with information that could help their investigation to call them at (603) 227-2115 or (603) 846-3333.