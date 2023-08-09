New, Full Length Video of Woman’s Viral ‘Not Real’ Airplane Meltdown Surfaces

A full length video of a Texas marketing executive’s viral “not real” airplane meltdown has surfaced after it was posted on YouTube.

The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport confirmed to The Messenger that Tiffany Gomas, a 38-year-old Dallas resident, was the woman who was kicked off an American Airlines flight after going on a rant about another passenger.

On Wednesday, the full-length video of her epic meltdown on the Orlando-bound flight was made public, according to the New York Post.

The cell phone footage was captured by fellow passenger Olivia Po on the July 2 flight and shared to her YouTube channel.

The new footage shows what happened in the moments before the "not real" comments, which went viral on social media. The longer clip shows flight attendants asking for a volunteer to switch seats with Gomas. Afterwards, she’s heard saying, “see what happens, see what happens after this.”

Later on she says, “I don’t give a f— about my s---”



A woman claiming to be an attorney tells Gomas, “I’m a licensed attorney, so just be careful.”

Tiffany Gomas has been identified as the woman from a viral video on an American Airlines flight where she proclaimed to her fellow passengers that the person sitting next to her on the flight was "not real." knuckelslawncare/TikTok

Gomas appears to respond, “What are you gonna do? What are you gonna do about it?”

Moments later, she gets out of her seat and repeatedly says she’s “getting the f— off.”

“That motherf—r back there is not real," she says in the portion of the video that went viral. "You can sit on this plane and you can f—ing die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

“I need to get the f—k off this plane right now," she says as flight attendants try to calm her down.

Police records said the incident began after Gomas argued with a relative she was traveling with after she accused them of stealing her AirPods, The Messenger previously reported.

Due to Gomas' comments about feeling unsafe, flight attendants became uneasy and all passengers were then forced to deplane while TSA personnel rescreened the aircraft.

By the time officers arrived, police said Gomas had become “distraught” and refused to speak with police. She was denied reboarding the aircraft and was later given a ticket for criminal trespass after she attempted to go back through TSA and into the boarding area several times, but was never arrested.