New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

Delaware State Police officers were allegedly caught on dash camera footage, appearing to brainstorm a traffic charge against a man who had flipped them off.

This footage emerged after 54-year-old Jonathan Guessford lodged a lawsuit against these officers, alleging they wrongfully charged him with a traffic violation after he gave them the middle finger.

According to the Delaware News Journal, the conflict between Guessford and the police started in March 2022 when he held up a “radar ahead” sign to warn drivers of an upcoming speed trap. While he was doing this, Cpl. Stephen Douglas and Officer Nicholas Gallo approached Guessford and told him he wasn't allowed to display his sign near the road.

This verbal altercation, also recorded by Guessford, culminated with Gallo seizing the sign from him and tearing it apart.

As he was departing, Guessford extended the middle finger to the officers. This provoked Douglas and Gallo to allegedly tail him and eventually halt his vehicle. They were soon joined by Master Cpl. Raiford Box, who claimed to be their overseeing officer.

Dashcam footage given to the Delaware News Journal by Guessford’s attorney depicts one of the officers driving at 90 mph and another surpassing 100 mph in a bid to overtake Guessford.

Delaware State Police officers Stephen Douglas and Nicholas Gallo are seen confronting Jonathan Guessford who was holding a sign that read "radar ahead," warning other drivers about a speed trap. The incident was the catalyst for Guessford's lawsuit against the officers. Courtesy Jonathan Guessford/Delaware News Journal

In this video, the trio can be seen conferring about a possible charge against Guessford. Douglas is captured saying, “He stuck his middle finger out of the car and I’m like ‘game on,’” to Gallo. Douglas then ponders charging Guessford for the hand gesture.

However, Box interjects, telling him, “We can lock him up for disorderly conduct,” and adds, “It might not go anywhere, but we can definitely lock him up for disorderly conduct.”

Speaking with the publication, Guessford described the situation as a "contempt of cop charge because I didn't show them the deference they think they deserve."

After the incident, Box is overheard cautioning the other officers of potential repercussions, "We can lock him up, take his kid, put his dog in the impound … for now it is what it is."

The recording continues with Box contacting Officer Christopher Popps, whom he assumes will be the recipient of Guessford's complaint.

During this call, Box admits their mistake in confiscating Guessford's sign, expressing hopes for a future scenario where they could legitimately arrest him. Popps suggests, "We need to look at something more that applies, like maybe, something stupid, like parked in the roadway, something that will fly." Guessford’s attorney has indicated that Popps is slated for deposition in the lawsuit. Within the same conversation, Popps acknowledges that they cannot issue tickets for individuals simply gesturing offensively but assures Box he'll delve deeper into Guessford's background.

Expressing his concerns over the entire ordeal, Guessford questioned the credibility of the officers: "How are you going to let people like that testify against people in court?"

Denying any improprieties, the legal representatives for the officers provided an official statement. It was also noted by the Delaware State Police that one officer faced disciplinary actions, and the event triggered an internal review. Nevertheless, they opted not to comment on the ongoing lawsuit.

In a subsequent statement, Col. Melissa A. Zebley, the superintendent of the Delaware State Police, emphasized that the primary duty of the officers encompasses upholding the "rights and liberties of every person," in tandem with maintaining public safety.

She expressed her unwavering commitment to ensuring that every officer under her command "understands that obligation and takes it seriously."