New Evidence Shows People Lived in Americas Thousands of Years Earlier Than Initially Thought

Researchers analyzed ancient pendants made from giant sloth bones to prove that humans may have moved to the Americas thousands of years earlier than many scientists had previously speculated.
The ornaments, dating back to 25,000 to 27,000 years ago, were made from the bones of a giant sloth species known as glossotherium, which could grow up to 13 feet long and weighed more than 1,000 pounds. It's apparently among the first analyses to confirm that humans and giant sloths once lived side-by-side.
“We now have good evidence — together with other sites from South and North America — that we have to rethink our ideas about the migration of humans to the Americas,” Mirian Liza Alves Forancelli Pacheco, a study co-author and archaeologist at the Federal University of Sao Carlos in Brazil, told the Associated Press.
The pendants were first discovered about three decades ago at an ancient rock shelter located in central Brazil. The new study, conducted by a team of Brazilian, French, and American researchers, proved that the ornaments were created only a few days to years after the animals died. Scientists had previously contemplated whether humans may have uncovered and refashioned the remains long after the sloths had died.
Giant ground sloths typically walked on all fours and burrowed into the ground using their sharp claws. Beneath their fur, they had bony plates similar to those of modern armadillos.
Scientists previously believed that humans had traveled in a single migratory wave across a land bridge that once connected modern-day Russia and Alaska.
But the new analysis all but confirms more recent theories that humans likely moved across the continents more gradually and over a long period of time.
"It’s very likely that multiple waves of people came to Americas,” even if some populations subsequently died out, Briana Pobiner, a co-author and paleoanthropologist at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, told the AP.
