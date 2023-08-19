Rare Rhode Island Tornado Lifts Moving Car 10 Feet Off the Highway: ‘Caught in the Funnel’ 

A tornado with winds peaking at 110 mph tore through Rhode Island Friday and hauled a moving car into the air, meteorologists said.

A dispatch from the National Weather Service (NWS) said the tornado caused “significant damage” across three Rhode Island towns: Scituate, Johnson, and North Providence.

In Scituate, hundreds of large trees toppled or snapped at the base. And in North Providence, trees fell onto homes and vehicles.

In Johnston, the tornado crossed a highway and lifted a vehicle with at least one passenger inside off the ground. Then it dropped the car back down onto the highway, the NWS statement said. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

“The driver said she got caught in the funnel, was lifted 10 feet in the air and was dropped back down on her tires,” Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli said, according to Boston 25 News.

Witnesses described the terrifying scene.

George Viau had been driving along the highway at that time.

"The tornado comes down, it touches down, when it touches down, it touches down on a vehicle, and it took the vehicle, it twisted the vehicle," Viau told CBS Boston.

Another person described hearing the storm approaching.

“I told the kids, OK, I think it's going to hit, and all of a sudden, it got really strong to a point," Russell Maranhao told CBS Boston. "Windows started to rattle, I told the kids, rush, go in the basement now."

It was the strongest tornado that struck the state since 1986, the NWS statement said.

Tornadoes were reported in several spots in Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. The National Weather Service said there were at least four tornadoes in the two states, and it was investigating a potential fifth in eastern Connecticut. No injuries were reported.

Tornado touchdowns also were confirmed in North Attleborough and Mansfield, Massachusetts, which are about a half-hour's drive from Johnston, and a tornado was spotted in Weymouth, Massachusetts, about an hour away, the weather service said. Another touched down briefly in Stoughton, Massachusetts, which is about 40 minutes from Johnston, the service said. And a fire official said a tornado damaged three homes in North Providence.

The weather service said it expected to release a complete assessment of the tornadoes on Monday.

Across New England, storms damaged homes and cars and made for hazardous driving. A few thousand power outages were reported. High winds damaged a home in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The hardest-hit communities in Rhode Island were Johnston and Scituate, with less damage in North Providence, Cumberland and Providence, said Melissa Carden, state emergency management spokesperson. Most damage reports were of toppled trees and downed power lines.

The storms took down about 100 trees at Highland Park Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, cemetery president Joseph Swift said.

Parts of Vermont, meanwhile, faced the possibility of flash flooding even as residents and businesses rebuild from extensive flooding this summer.

The weather service said central, northeastern and southern Vermont were under a hazardous weather outlook into Friday night, with the forecast calling for thunderstorms capable of producing flooding. Damaging winds were also possible.

Rain was expected in Vermont into Saturday, with some areas getting as much as an inch (2.5 centimeters). Storms earlier in the summer dropped as much as two months' worth of rain in parts of the state in the span of a couple of days.

Rockingham and Strafford counties in New Hampshire and York County in Maine were under flood advisories on Friday, while Essex County, Massachusetts, was under a flood warning.

New England usually gets only a few tornadoes a year, said Hayden Frank, a weather service meteorologist. Most — but not all — are relatively weak.

In 2011, a powerful tornado killed three people and caused severe damage in western Massachusetts.

And in 1953, an exceedingly powerful tornado killed 94 people and injured nearly 1,300 in central Massachusetts, including the city of Worcester. It last nearly 1 1/2 hours and damaged or destroyed 4,000 buildings.

For Viau, who witnessed the twister, the story didn't end on the highway.

He said the tornado continued five miles (eight kilometers) farther and hit his home, leaving a tree across his driveway and busting up his outdoor table and chairs. His smoker was destroyed and his grill dented.

His upstairs neighbor grabbed his children and fled with them to the basement as the tornado thundered through. “It was mean and vicious,'' Viau said. "It was one of the scariest things of his life.”

