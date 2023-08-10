New Details Emerge in Case of Kentucky High School Teacher Charged With Slew of Alleged Sex Crimes - The Messenger
New Details Emerge in Case of Kentucky High School Teacher Charged With Slew of Alleged Sex Crimes

Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49, is facing 23 criminal counts

Jenna Sundel
Kevin Daniel Lentz is being charged with 23 counts related to alleged sex crimes.Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections

The Kentucky high school teacher who was charged with 23 counts related to alleged sex crimes appeared in court on Wednesday.

The Messenger previously reported that Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49, is facing seven counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance, 10 counts of distribution of obscene matters to minors and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Local news station WKYT reported that Lentz is a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, who had been working in the district since 2005.

The local station obtained an arrest citation that claims Lentz allegedly coerced a 9-year-old boy to text him explicit images. WKYT also reported that he allegedly asked the boy to delete their conversations at least six times, so his parents would not find out.

Lentz appeared virtually before a judge, where he reportedly told the court he understood the charges against him and can afford his own lawyer. The judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Lentz is currently on administrative leave. Fayette County Public Schools told the station the district is working with police as authorities continue their investigation.

"We have been made aware of the arrest of Mr. Kevin Lentz. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority," the district statement read, per the station. "FCPS will fully cooperate with the all authorities during their investigation."

