New Details Emerge After Detective’s Accidental Gun Discharge During Hoax School Shooting Alert - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

New Details Emerge After Detective’s Accidental Gun Discharge During Hoax School Shooting Alert

No students or faculty were nearby when the gun was shot, and none of the officers were hurt

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The bus had been carrying between 45 and 50 passengersDouglas Sacha/Getty Images

A Massachusetts detective who was responding to a report of an armed individual inside a school in May accidentally discharged his gun while on the scene. New details about the incident have been released, according to MassLive.com.

Detective Christopher Gaffney of the Danvers Police Department had been sweeping the St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts — a town approximately 20 miles north of Boston. As he tried to holster his gun, it discharged, leading to an "increased response from area departments," a police report states, as per MassLive.com.

Gaffney attempted to inform other officers that he was the one who had fired the shot, but a fire alarm that had been set off in the building interfered with radio transmissions.

“A short time later, Detective Gaffney made contact with Lt. Sullivan. Lt. Sullivan was able to provide clarification through radio transmission that one shot had been discharged by the police. Lt. Sullivan also confirmed that neither Detective Gaffney nor any other officer or person was injured or in need of medical attention as a result of the discharge,” the report says.

Read More

The shooting threat on May 22 was later determined to be a hoax. However, the threat caused the school to go on lockdown and triggered a response from four officers two minutes after the call was made.

In a new video released Wednesday, Gaffney can be seen inside the school exiting the boys’ bathroom when the gun discharges. Two other officers who were in front of him appear to retreat upon hearing the shot.

No students or faculty were nearby when the gun discharged, and none of the officers were hurt.

Gaffney said he was “100% confident that his finger was not on the trigger of the firearm and that it was extended along the side of the barrel,” according to the report. He suggested that his radio may have interfered with his ability to successfully holster his gun.

Minutes later, the threat was cleared, and police determined there was no immediate danger.

After the incident, Gaffney participated in holstering drills with Sergeant Steve Baldassare, who concluded that Gaffney “had no issues successfully completing any of these drills and that he has no concerns related to Detective Gaffney’s proficiency in handling and deploying his firearm."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.