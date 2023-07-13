New Details Emerge After Detective’s Accidental Gun Discharge During Hoax School Shooting Alert

A Massachusetts detective who was responding to a report of an armed individual inside a school in May accidentally discharged his gun while on the scene. New details about the incident have been released, according to MassLive.com.
Detective Christopher Gaffney of the Danvers Police Department had been sweeping the St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts — a town approximately 20 miles north of Boston. As he tried to holster his gun, it discharged, leading to an "increased response from area departments," a police report states, as per MassLive.com.
Gaffney attempted to inform other officers that he was the one who had fired the shot, but a fire alarm that had been set off in the building interfered with radio transmissions.
“A short time later, Detective Gaffney made contact with Lt. Sullivan. Lt. Sullivan was able to provide clarification through radio transmission that one shot had been discharged by the police. Lt. Sullivan also confirmed that neither Detective Gaffney nor any other officer or person was injured or in need of medical attention as a result of the discharge,” the report says.
The shooting threat on May 22 was later determined to be a hoax. However, the threat caused the school to go on lockdown and triggered a response from four officers two minutes after the call was made.
In a new video released Wednesday, Gaffney can be seen inside the school exiting the boys’ bathroom when the gun discharges. Two other officers who were in front of him appear to retreat upon hearing the shot.
No students or faculty were nearby when the gun discharged, and none of the officers were hurt.
Gaffney said he was “100% confident that his finger was not on the trigger of the firearm and that it was extended along the side of the barrel,” according to the report. He suggested that his radio may have interfered with his ability to successfully holster his gun.
Minutes later, the threat was cleared, and police determined there was no immediate danger.
After the incident, Gaffney participated in holstering drills with Sergeant Steve Baldassare, who concluded that Gaffney “had no issues successfully completing any of these drills and that he has no concerns related to Detective Gaffney’s proficiency in handling and deploying his firearm."
