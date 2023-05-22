New Brain Study May Reveal Secret to Treating Chronic Pain

Researchers may have found the secret to treating chronic pain in some patients, according to a newly published study.

The goal of the study was to understand how pain is represented in brain activity and how to modulate that activity to relieve suffering from chronic pain.

Researchers say the findings of that study could eventually lead to help for people who have chronic pain disorders caused by stroke or amputation.

Dr. Walter Koroshetz, of the National Institutes of Health, says, “We are hopeful that building from these preliminary findings could lead to effective, non-addictive pain treatments.”

The small study included three people with post-stroke pain and one with phantom limb pain.

Traditionally, researchers gather data about chronic pain through self-reports from those living with the condition.

In this study, the four were implanted with electrodes in their head.

Four times a day they would answer questions related to how they would rate the pain they were experiencing.

They would then initiate a brain recording by clicking a remote-control device, which provided a snapshot of the activity in specific areas of the brain at that exact moment.

Researchers say they identified an area of the brain associated with chronic pain in individual patients.

Chronic pain is one of the largest contributors to disability worldwide.

The researchers note that the study is only an initial step towards uncovering the patterns of brain activity that underly our perception of pain.



