New Brain Study May Reveal Secret to Treating Chronic Pain
The researchers found the area of the brain associated with the disorder.
Researchers may have found the secret to treating chronic pain in some patients, according to a newly published study.
The goal of the study was to understand how pain is represented in brain activity and how to modulate that activity to relieve suffering from chronic pain.
Researchers say the findings of that study could eventually lead to help for people who have chronic pain disorders caused by stroke or amputation.
Dr. Walter Koroshetz, of the National Institutes of Health, says, “We are hopeful that building from these preliminary findings could lead to effective, non-addictive pain treatments.”
- Sleep Apnea Linked to Brain Damage in Older Adults: Study
- Dr. Luke Named ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter of the Year
- ‘Today’ Co-Anchor Dylan Dreyer Reveals Son Calvin’s Celiac Disease Diagnosis
- How long covid studies could help scientists solve the long-unsolved mystery of post-viral illnesses
- Being ‘Optimistic’ Leads to More and Better Sex After 60: Study
The small study included three people with post-stroke pain and one with phantom limb pain.
Traditionally, researchers gather data about chronic pain through self-reports from those living with the condition.
In this study, the four were implanted with electrodes in their head.
Four times a day they would answer questions related to how they would rate the pain they were experiencing.
They would then initiate a brain recording by clicking a remote-control device, which provided a snapshot of the activity in specific areas of the brain at that exact moment.
Researchers say they identified an area of the brain associated with chronic pain in individual patients.
Chronic pain is one of the largest contributors to disability worldwide.
The researchers note that the study is only an initial step towards uncovering the patterns of brain activity that underly our perception of pain.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News