The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    New Brain Study May Reveal Secret to Treating Chronic Pain

    The researchers found the area of the brain associated with the disorder.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Researchers may have found the secret to treating chronic pain in some patients, according to a newly published study.

    The goal of the study was to understand how pain is represented in brain activity and how to modulate that activity to relieve suffering from chronic pain.

    Researchers say the findings of that study could eventually lead to help for people who have chronic pain disorders caused by stroke or amputation.

    Dr. Walter Koroshetz, of the National Institutes of Health, says, “We are hopeful that building from these preliminary findings could lead to effective, non-addictive pain treatments.”

    Read More

    The small study included three people with post-stroke pain and one with phantom limb pain.

    Traditionally, researchers gather data about chronic pain through self-reports from those living with the condition. 

    In this study, the four were implanted with electrodes in their head.

    Four times a day they would answer questions related to how they would rate the pain they were experiencing.

    They would then initiate a brain recording by clicking a remote-control device, which provided a snapshot of the activity in specific areas of the brain at that exact moment.

    Researchers say they identified an area of the brain associated with chronic pain in individual patients.

    Chronic pain is one of the largest contributors to disability worldwide.

    The researchers note that the study is only an initial step towards uncovering the patterns of brain activity that underly our perception of pain.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.