New Bodycam Shows Officer Justifying Release of K-9 on Unarmed Black Man: ‘Am I Wrong?’

Recently released police footage suggests that the Ohio officer who let loose his K-9 on an unarmed Black man was perplexed as to why others were "pissed" at him.

The video, released by the Circleville Police Department and obtained by NBC News, is linked to a traffic stop that occurred last month. It reveals the moments when Officer Ryan Speakman made the decision to release his dog on Jadarrius Rose.

According to the news outlet, the footage from the body camera of the now-dismissed Speakman not only shows how the officer initially arrived at the scene and defended his action of releasing the dog, but it also captures his confusion as to why his colleagues appeared to be upset.

In the footage, Speakman can be seen arriving on the scene and immediately shouting, "Get on the f------ ground or I'm gonna send the dog," as he arrives at the scene. After letting the dog loose, he seeks validation for his actions. “I don't know why they seem pissed off at me," Speakman is heard saying to another Circleville officer in the footage. "He did not comply. I gave him three commands. I told him final warning. If you don't comply, you're going to get the dog."

He then questions his colleague, "He wasn't complying, I mean am I wrong?"

His colleague responded, "No."

At least one person, a state trooper, can be heard in the initial police footage released, pleading with Speakman, yelling, “do not release the dog with his hands up!”

Rose, who was pulled over during a routine traffic stop on July 4, sustained injuries and feared death when Speakman released his dog on him unprovoked.

Following the incident, Speakman was placed on administrative leave pending investigation and was subsequently fired.

Documents obtained by WSYX reveal that Speakman was not fired due to the incident itself, but for discussing the incident with other officers and family members.

Records from Circleville Police Department Chief Shawn show that Speakman provided a two-page list of individuals outside the police department with whom he shared details about the incident. He claimed that he spoke with others due to the stress of the cops taking "his best friend from him,” referring to the dog.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Speakman was allowed to keep the dog following his termination.