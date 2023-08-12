New App Lets Users Rent Their Own Private Dog Parks - The Messenger
New App Lets Users Rent Their Own Private Dog Parks

The app is referred to as an outdoor 'Airbnb for dogs' that runs about $10 an hour

Zachary Rogers
There’s a new app that lets people rent backyards from others so that their dogs can have their own private park — and it’s begun spreading around the United States.

“Sniffspot,” referred to as a sort of “Airbnb for dogs,” emerged in Seattle in 2018 but has since begun expanding in America.

It offers users a chance to either utilize or host a “sniffspot” that dogs can feel comfortable exploring, playing in, and, well, sniffing.

“Socialize your pup in a controlled, private spot — it's great exercise, it's safe and it's fun for you and your dog,” SniffSpot says on its website, adding that using the app can help “wear your dog out for days.”

A Golden Retriever gets up close and personal with the camera while outdoors walking with his owner in a Los Angeles county park in California. (AnimalBiome)AnimalBiome

SniffSpot “hosts” are said to be locals in their areas that are “renting their yards and private land to dog owners.” The company claims some hosts make over $3,000 a month doing so. 

“Sniffspots” near the Baltimore/Washington D.C. area, for example, range from $10 to $15 an hour per dog.

Sniffspot says that the listed sites are reserved only for whomever is renting them, so dog owners don’t have to worry about strangers interrupting their dog’s playtime.

"The modern pet environment and lifestyle" can be challenging for dogs, and Sniffspot is a soothing solution that can make a difference, best-selling author, dog ethologist and creator of The Dog's Truth Kim Brophey is quoted on Sniffspot’s website.

Check out Sniffspot’s available spots on its website here.

