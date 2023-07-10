New Analysis Puts Russia’s Ukraine War Toll at 47,000

Five hundred and two days into Russia’s invasion, how many of Vladimir Putin’s troops have died in Ukraine?

In February, the British defense ministry estimated that between 40,000 to 60,000 Russians had been killed in the war's first year, while a leaked U.S. assessment gave a lower figure - between 35,000 and 43,000.

Now, a statistical analysis of Russian administrative and public health data has shown that 47,000 Russian men likely died fighting in Ukraine between February 2022 and May 2023.



The independent Russian news organizations, Mediazona and Meduza, teamed with Dmitry Kobaka, a data scientist at Germany’s Tübingen University, to arrive at the number, which has been difficult to assess from the war's early days.

Both Russia and Ukraine have kept a tight lid on their casualty numbers. The same leaked U.S. document to estimate 43,000 Russian war dead also pegged Ukrainian deaths at 17,000.

The Mediazona and Meduza investigators pored through Russian inheritance records and official mortality data to estimate “excess deaths” among men under 50, or the number of dead beyond a typical level of mortality.

They started with a baseline of 27,423 war deaths that Mediazona and the BBC’s Russian Service had verified through a network of volunteers who sifted through tens of thousands of social media posts and photographs of cemeteries.

“These are only soldiers who we know by name, and their deaths in each case are verified by multiple sources,” Dmitry Treshchanin, an editor at Mediazona who helped oversee the investigation, told the Associated Press.



“The estimate we did with Meduza allows us to see the ‘hidden’ deaths, deaths the Russian government is so obsessively and unsuccessfully trying to hide.”

Their analysis showed that 25,000 more inheritance cases were opened in 2022 for males aged 15 to 49 than expected. By May 27, 2023, the number of excess cases had grown to 47,000.

The Mediazona/Meduza estimate of excess deaths is lower than those made by both the U.S. and U.K. militaries.

Kobak’s earlier work includes statistical analysis of fake Russian election tallies and COVID-19 mortality rates.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told AP on Monday that he hadn’t seen the report on Russian war deaths, and he refused to say how many Russian personnel had died in the war. “The Defense Ministry gives the numbers, and they’re the only ones who have that prerogative,” Peskov said.



The Russian government hasn’t released casualty figures since September 2022, when defense minister Sergei Shoigu said that 5,937 soldiers had been killed in action.

Both Meduza and Mediazona are labeled as “foreign agents” in Russia, where their sites are blocked. Meduza is based in Latvia.

Mediazona was founded by Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, two members of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot.