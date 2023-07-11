New Accuser Says BBC TV Host Threatened Them After They Met on Dating App

A second accuser has come forward with claims against a high-profile BBC television host.

The now young adult told the BBC that after they met on a dating app, the host allegedly sent them threatening messages when they suggested they might expose him.

The BBC reported that it verified the messages Tuesday.

According to the outlet, the accuser, who is in their early 20s, said they were first contacted anonymously by the unnamed host. They claimed they were frightened by the power the unnamed host held.

The BBC said the man and his lawyer have not responded to requests for comment.

The new allegations come after the mother and stepfather of another accuser claimed their child was paid $45,000 for sexually explicit photos over the course of three years in a report published by The Sun.

They allege contact began when the person was 17.

However, that accuser issued a statement denying the claims.

"For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are rubbish," the statement said.

A spokesperson for The Sun told the BBC, "We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behavior of a presenter and the welfare of their child."

"Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC," the statement said, the BBC reports.

"We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It's now for the BBC to properly investigate."

Some of the BBC's biggest stars, including Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine have come forward to publicly deny their involvement in the scandal.