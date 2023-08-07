Nevada Tourist Beaten on NYC Subway in Suspected Anti-Asian Hate Crime

The NYPD’s hate crime task force announced Monday they’re investigating an incident involving a group of teens who allegedly attacked a 51-year-old Asian woman on the Subway.
The incident, which occurred Thursday night on the F train near the West Fourth Street–Washington Square station in Greenwich Village, comes as anti-Asian hate crimes have spiked dramatically since the Covid-19 pandemic. Hate crimes against people of Asian descent increased by nearly 340 percent in 2021. Nearly 75% of Chinese Americans reported being discriminated against in 2022.
According to WCBS-TV, who first reported the incident, Sue Young was with her husband and two daughters when a group of teenagers approached them. The three female teens let out a string of curse words and anti-Asian slurs before grabbing Young by the hair and throwing her to the ground.
Young sustained head injuries from the teens beating her head and broke her glasses. Young said she still has a headache from the incident and a “tender scalp.”
"All I could think of was just to protect my head," Young told PIX11. “My two girls said that they saw the other teens come and pin me down onto the bench."
Bystander Joanna Lin began recording the assault before the group of teens also approached her and attacked her. Lin said she knows martial arts and was able to dodge some of the blows.
"She ran over, grabbed me by the hair, threw me on the ground and started punching me several times," Lin said. "It shouldn't happen."
Lin was then able to call 911.
The teens fled the scene shortly after the assaults, but law enforcement was able to obtain and release images of one of the suspects.
Young said she doesn’t wish for the incident to negatively affect the teens as she doesn’t want it to hinder their chances of getting a job.
