Nevada Tourist Beaten on NYC Subway in Suspected Anti-Asian Hate Crime - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Nevada Tourist Beaten on NYC Subway in Suspected Anti-Asian Hate Crime

A group of teens pummeled and pulled the victim by her hair before fleeing the scene

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The NYPD released images of a teen suspect thought to be involved in the Anti-Asian attack. NYPD

The NYPD’s hate crime task force announced Monday they’re investigating an incident involving a group of teens who allegedly attacked a 51-year-old Asian woman on the Subway. 

The incident, which occurred Thursday night on the F train near the West Fourth Street–Washington Square station in Greenwich Village, comes as anti-Asian hate crimes have spiked dramatically since the Covid-19 pandemic. Hate crimes against people of Asian descent increased by nearly 340 percent in 2021. Nearly 75% of Chinese Americans reported being discriminated against in 2022. 

According to WCBS-TV, who first reported the incident, Sue Young was with her husband and two daughters when a group of teenagers approached them. The three female teens let out a string of curse words and anti-Asian slurs before grabbing Young by the hair and throwing her to the ground. 

Young sustained head injuries from the teens beating her head and broke her glasses. Young said she still has a headache from the incident and a “tender scalp.” 

Read More

"All I could think of was just to protect my head," Young told PIX11. “My two girls said that they saw the other teens come and pin me down onto the bench."

Bystander Joanna Lin began recording the assault before the group of teens also approached her and attacked her. Lin said she knows martial arts and was able to dodge some of the blows. 

"She ran over, grabbed me by the hair, threw me on the ground and started punching me several times," Lin said. "It shouldn't happen."

Lin was then able to call 911. 

The teens fled the scene shortly after the assaults, but law enforcement was able to obtain and release images of one of the suspects. 

Young said she doesn’t wish for the incident to negatively affect the teens as she doesn’t want it to hinder their chances of getting a job. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.