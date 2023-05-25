The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Nevada Lawmakers Pass Controversial ‘Right to Die’ Bill Introduced Nearly a Decade Ago

    It's up to the state's Republican governor to sign the 'medical aid in dying' bill into law.

    Nick Gallagher
    Lawmakers in Nevada have approved a bill first introduced in 2015 that would allow terminally ill adults in the state to end their life with medical assistance.

    It remains unclear whether Nevada's Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo will sign the measure, SB 239, which would allow any mentally competent resident with less than six months to live the option of dying on their own terms, under medical care.

    Ten states, plus Washington, D.C., currently allow some form of medically-assisted dying, according to the activist group Compassion and Choices. The organization claims that no governor has ever vetoed a medically-assisted-dying bill.

    Oregon was the first state to allow self-administration of lethal drugs in 1997. Last year, a U.S. District Court ruled that even terminally ill patients from outside of the state are legally allowed to seek lethal medication in Oregon.

    A 2018 Gallup poll showed that 72% of Americans think doctors should be able to assist terminally ill patients with dying, while 54% believe doctor-assisted dying is morally acceptable.

    The bill passed Nevada's assembly by a vote of 23 to 19 this week after being approved by a one-vote margin in the state senate in April. It was the fifth time a "right-to-die" bill has circulated through the Nevada legislature, according to KSNV.

