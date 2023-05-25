Nevada Lawmakers Pass Controversial ‘Right to Die’ Bill Introduced Nearly a Decade Ago

Lawmakers in Nevada have approved a bill first introduced in 2015 that would allow terminally ill adults in the state to end their life with medical assistance.

It remains unclear whether Nevada's Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo will sign the measure, SB 239, which would allow any mentally competent resident with less than six months to live the option of dying on their own terms, under medical care.

Ten states, plus Washington, D.C., currently allow some form of medically-assisted dying, according to the activist group Compassion and Choices. The organization claims that no governor has ever vetoed a medically-assisted-dying bill.

Oregon was the first state to allow self-administration of lethal drugs in 1997. Last year, a U.S. District Court ruled that even terminally ill patients from outside of the state are legally allowed to seek lethal medication in Oregon.

A 2018 Gallup poll showed that 72% of Americans think doctors should be able to assist terminally ill patients with dying, while 54% believe doctor-assisted dying is morally acceptable.

The bill passed Nevada's assembly by a vote of 23 to 19 this week after being approved by a one-vote margin in the state senate in April. It was the fifth time a "right-to-die" bill has circulated through the Nevada legislature, according to KSNV.

