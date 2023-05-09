Netflix Is Finally Dropping Its International ‘Bird Box’ Sequel This July

The Takeaway: Netflix's Spanish-language sequel to Bird Box drops July 14, 2023.
Don your blindfolds, Bird Box is officially making its return. The sequel, titled Bird Box Barcelona, has been dubbed an "expansion" of the 2018 thriller starring Sandra Bullock, featuring a whole new cast of characters.
With a release date set for July 14, 2023, the Spanish-language Netflix film is directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor, filmmaking brothers behind the thriller Self/less. A trailer dropped on Tuesday, along with a synopsis that reads:
"After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona."
The film's cast includes Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, and Diego Calva.
If you need a refresher, the original Bird Box takes place five years after an evil, invisible presence drives suicides across the world, leaving survivors to attempt an escape to safety. At the time of its release, it was the highest-watched title on Netflix for seven days straight.
The key terror of the film, director Susanne Bier told io9, was actually the lack of a monster.
"I've always felt the point in scary movies before you see the monster is the most scary," she explained. "Once you saw the monster you were like, 'Oh, really.' So I wanted to make a movie which had the suspense of that moment for the two hours."
Bird Box Barcelona premieres July 14 internationally on Netflix.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews