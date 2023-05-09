Netflix Is Finally Dropping Its International ‘Bird Box’ Sequel This July

The Takeaway: Netflix's Spanish-language sequel to Bird Box drops July 14, 2023.

Don your blindfolds, Bird Box is officially making its return. The sequel, titled Bird Box Barcelona, has been dubbed an "expansion" of the 2018 thriller starring Sandra Bullock, featuring a whole new cast of characters.

With a release date set for July 14, 2023, the Spanish-language Netflix film is directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor, filmmaking brothers behind the thriller Self/less. A trailer dropped on Tuesday, along with a synopsis that reads:

"After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona."

The film's cast includes Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, and Diego Calva.

If you need a refresher, the original Bird Box takes place five years after an evil, invisible presence drives suicides across the world, leaving survivors to attempt an escape to safety. At the time of its release, it was the highest-watched title on Netflix for seven days straight.

The key terror of the film, director Susanne Bier told io9, was actually the lack of a monster.

"I've always felt the point in scary movies before you see the monster is the most scary," she explained. "Once you saw the monster you were like, 'Oh, really.' So I wanted to make a movie which had the suspense of that moment for the two hours."

Bird Box Barcelona premieres July 14 internationally on Netflix.