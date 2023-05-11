Netflix CEO Will Skip Gala Honoring Him to Avoid Disrupting Event Amid Writers’ Strike

Neflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos will not attend PEN America's gala next week, where he was due to receive the group's "Visionary Award," amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

In a statement on Wednesday, PEN said Sarandos informed the nonprofit organization that he will not be present to accept the award on May 18 at its annual gala, Deadline reported.

"We admire Ted Sarandos’s singular work translating literature to artful presentation on screen, and his stalwart defense of free expression and satire," PEN said. "As a writers organization, we have been following recent events closely and understand his decision.

"Our Gala program, with honorees including Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michaels and emcee Colin Jost, will center on the escalating campaign of book bans in this country, tightening constraints on satire and comedy, and support of threatened writers worldwide," the statement from PEN continued.

"We look forward to a moving and inspiring event that will fuel our fervent work on behalf of free speech.”

Sarandos also released his own statement about his decision, according to Deadline.

“Given the threat to disrupt this wonderful evening, I thought it was best to pull out so as not to distract from the important work that PEN America does for writers and journalists, as well as the celebration of my friend and personal hero Lorne Michaels," Sarandos said.

"I hope the evening is a great success."

Members of the WGA went on strike last week as they seek work conditions such as higher minimum pay and more writers on each show.

The WGA has argued those conditions have worsened over the past decade as steaming services have dominated the industry.