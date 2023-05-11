The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Netflix CEO Will Skip Gala Honoring Him to Avoid Disrupting Event Amid Writers’ Strike

    "I thought it was best to pull out," Ted Sarandos said of an event to honor him and Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JC Olivera/Getty Images

    Neflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos will not attend PEN America's gala next week, where he was due to receive the group's "Visionary Award," amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

    In a statement on Wednesday, PEN said Sarandos informed the nonprofit organization that he will not be present to accept the award on May 18 at its annual gala, Deadline reported.

    "We admire Ted Sarandos’s singular work translating literature to artful presentation on screen, and his stalwart defense of free expression and satire," PEN said. "As a writers organization, we have been following recent events closely and understand his decision.

    "Our Gala program, with honorees including Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michaels and emcee Colin Jost, will center on the escalating campaign of book bans in this country, tightening constraints on satire and comedy, and support of threatened writers worldwide," the statement from PEN continued.

    Read More

    "We look forward to a moving and inspiring event that will fuel our fervent work on behalf of free speech.”

    Sarandos also released his own statement about his decision, according to Deadline.

    “Given the threat to disrupt this wonderful evening, I thought it was best to pull out so as not to distract from the important work that PEN America does for writers and journalists, as well as the celebration of my friend and personal hero Lorne Michaels," Sarandos said.

    "I hope the evening is a great success."

    Members of the WGA went on strike last week as they seek work conditions such as higher minimum pay and more writers on each show.

    The WGA has argued those conditions have worsened over the past decade as steaming services have dominated the industry.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.