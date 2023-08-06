Netanyahu Reverses Course, Says He Won’t Pursue Full Judicial Overhaul

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he no longer plans to pursue the full extent of the controversial judicial overhaul he planned to institute, Bloomberg reported.

Netanyahu told the news organization in a Sunday interview that he'd like to avoid extremes and strive for balance, saying he might instead reevaluate "the composition of the committee that elects judges.”

Originally, the prime minister's highly controversial bill would have dramatically limited Supreme Court powers to overrule some government decisions, sparking widespread protests throughout the country.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Israel to rail against the originally proposed judicial changes, Reuters previously reported.

The demonstrators, carrying flags and beating drums in the scorching hot weather, pitched tents near the Knesset, Israel's house of representatives and where Netanyahu wields a comfortable majority.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shown here during a visit to Berlin in March 2023. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

“We’re worried, we’re scared, we’re angry. We’re angry that people are trying to change this country, trying to create a democratic backslide. But we’re also very, very hopeful,” said Tzivia Guggenheim, a 24-year-old student, according to Reuters.

Critics of Netanyahu's judicial plan include members of the Israeli military and reservists — who have threatened to stop reporting for duty if it goes through — as well as the country’s former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

In a letter expressing criticism, Barak and others wrote that the “legislation is crushing those things shared by Israeli society, is tearing the people apart, disintegrating the IDF and inflicting fatal blows on Israel’s security.”

The Messenger previously reported that Netanyahu's coalition took a huge hit in Israeli polls after ramming the legislation through parliament.

His sudden reversal might signal concession.

“I hope that we don’t get into a constitutional crisis,” Netanyahu said in the Bloomberg interview. “I think we won’t. I think there’s a way of reaching an equitable compromise, which is what I’m trying to do now.”

But just days ago, Netanyahu defended the plan, telling NBC News that he believed it was important to correct "the imbalance of Israel's democracy."

"I think when the dust settles, people will see Israel's democracy has been strengthened," he said.