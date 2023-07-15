Netanyahu Lost Consciousness, Fell and Hit His Head Before Being Rushed to Hospital: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Netanyahu Lost Consciousness, Fell and Hit His Head Before Being Rushed to Hospital: Report

The Israeli Prime Minister was hospitalized in Tel Aviv and will remain under doctors' care overnight

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Israel's Prime Minister fell and hit his head after losing consciousness on Saturday, landing him in the hospital, according to a report in The Jerusalem Post.

It was announced earlier that Benjamin Netanyahu had been hospitalized after feeling dizzy and that he would remain hospitalized overnight.

The Jerusalem Post said sources at the Sheba Medical Center had confirmed the PM had lost consciousness at home in Caesare — which caused him to fall and hit his head.

Benjamin Netanyahu seen at his weekly cabinet meeting on July 9 2023
Benjamin Netanyahu seen at his weekly cabinet meeting on July 9 2023GIL COHEN-MAGEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

He was taken from his home to a Tel Aviv hospital and was fully conscious when he arrived, according to the report.

Netanyahu, 73, underwent brain imaging and an examination to check for heart rhythm abnormalities.

"Following the recommendation of the doctors, the Prime Minister continues to undergo additional routine tests," his office told the paper.

One of Netanyahu's sons was reportedly with him and his wife was on the way to be with him.

The Prime Minister appeared in a video earlier Saturday, saying he felt fine after experiencing dizziness.

"Yesterday I spent time with my wife at the Sea of Galilee, in the sun, without a hat and water. Wasn't a good idea," he said. "I want to thank everyone for their concern, thank God I feel good."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.