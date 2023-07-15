Netanyahu Lost Consciousness, Fell and Hit His Head Before Being Rushed to Hospital: Report
The Israeli Prime Minister was hospitalized in Tel Aviv and will remain under doctors' care overnight
Israel's Prime Minister fell and hit his head after losing consciousness on Saturday, landing him in the hospital, according to a report in The Jerusalem Post.
It was announced earlier that Benjamin Netanyahu had been hospitalized after feeling dizzy and that he would remain hospitalized overnight.
The Jerusalem Post said sources at the Sheba Medical Center had confirmed the PM had lost consciousness at home in Caesare — which caused him to fall and hit his head.
He was taken from his home to a Tel Aviv hospital and was fully conscious when he arrived, according to the report.
Netanyahu, 73, underwent brain imaging and an examination to check for heart rhythm abnormalities.
"Following the recommendation of the doctors, the Prime Minister continues to undergo additional routine tests," his office told the paper.
One of Netanyahu's sons was reportedly with him and his wife was on the way to be with him.
The Prime Minister appeared in a video earlier Saturday, saying he felt fine after experiencing dizziness.
"Yesterday I spent time with my wife at the Sea of Galilee, in the sun, without a hat and water. Wasn't a good idea," he said. "I want to thank everyone for their concern, thank God I feel good."
