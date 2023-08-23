Neo-Nazi Wagner Co-Founder Among Others on Board Crashed Prigozhin Plane - The Messenger
Neo-Nazi Wagner Co-Founder Among Others on Board Crashed Prigozhin Plane

Dmitry Utkin named the Wagner Group after Adolf Hitler's favorite composer

Scott McDonald
Wagner Group commander Dmitry Utkin was reportedly among the 10 people killed in a plane crash north of Moscow that also is believed to have claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Utkin, a former Russian military intelligence officer, has Nazi tattoos on his body. He helped co-found the militant group and came up with the name “Wagner,” which derived from Adolf Hilter’s favorite composer, Richard Wagner.

According to reports, Utkin and Prigozhin were just two of Wagner's top men who were listed as passengers on the flight.

Passport portrait of Dmitry Utkin
Dmitry Utkin, a neo-Nazi and one of the founders of Wagner group, is among those believed dead in the plane crash.Passport Photo

Others were:

Nikolay Matuseev was also killed on board, along with three crew members, according to Russian aviation authorities.

The private Embraer Legacy jet crashed in a fireball in a field near the village of Kuzhenkino, Russia’s emergency ministry said. 

The Wagner Group-linked Telegram Channel called Grey Zone hailed Prigozhin as a “hero” and claimed the jet was shot down by a Russian air defense system, to which there’s no confirmation.

“Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner Group, a Hero of Russia, and a true patriot of his Motherland, was killed as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia,” the Telegram channel stated. “But even in Hell, he’ll be the best! Glory to Russia!”

The Investigative Committee of Russia sent a team to the crash site, and they’ve opened a criminal case on violation of traffic safety rules and operation of transport, according to state media Novosti.

