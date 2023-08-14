Neo-Nazi Fight Club Includes Active Members of US Military: Report
Photos of co-founder Mohammed Wadaa's room at Camp Pendleton show it is adorned with a poster of Adolf Hitler
At least four current and former American soldiers are members of a California-based neo-Nazi club that trains its members in combat sports, The Guardian reported.
With roughly a dozen members, including a former U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant who was kicked out for stealing large amounts of ammunition, the Clockwork Crew was founded in Southern California in 2021.
The group's co-founder, Lance Corporal machine gunner Mohammed Wadaa, is currently in detention. The Marines confirmed that Wadaa was sentenced to 11 months for spreading hate-based beliefs and having extremist tattoos. He will be given a bad conduct discharge upon his release.
Photos of his room at Camp Pendleton show it is adorned with a poster of Adolf Hitler. The 25-year-old has said his Bosnian and Croatian ancestors fought back anti-fascist groups alongside the Nazis.
Before creating the Clockwork Crew, he and co-founder Nicholas Daniel Larger were members of a neo-Nazi cult called the Church of Aryanity, according to the Guardian. They later recruited Gunnar Naughton, who served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps' 1st Reconnaissance battalion before he and five co-conspirators were caught stealing more than 10,000 rounds and grenades from a weapons depot in 2021.
Another member, National Guard enlistee Ezra Liel, claims to have ties to the Atomwaffen Division, a now-defunct, Texas-based terrorist group responsible for at least five murders, per The Guardian.
The Clockwork Crew has organized several small-scale events of its own but also participates in "White Lives Matter" and "Goyim Defense League" rallies hosted by other white supremacist groups, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
The group has ties to the older Golden State Skinheads, whose members were involved in a violent stabbing against anti-fascist counter-protesters that took place at a Sacramento rally in 2016.
Some far-right groups look to recruit service members and veterans because of their presumed fighting skills, discipline, and supplies.
About 20% of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6 served in the military, according to an NPR analysis. And a 2020 Military Times survey revealed that one in three soldiers had witnessed white nationalism and racism within their ranks in the past several months.
