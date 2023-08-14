Neo-Nazi Fight Club Includes Active Members of US Military: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Neo-Nazi Fight Club Includes Active Members of US Military: Report

Photos of co-founder Mohammed Wadaa's room at Camp Pendleton show it is adorned with a poster of Adolf Hitler

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

At least four current and former American soldiers are members of a California-based neo-Nazi club that trains its members in combat sports, The Guardian reported.

With roughly a dozen members, including a former U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant who was kicked out for stealing large amounts of ammunition, the Clockwork Crew was founded in Southern California in 2021.

The group's co-founder, Lance Corporal machine gunner Mohammed Wadaa, is currently in detention. The Marines confirmed that Wadaa was sentenced to 11 months for spreading hate-based beliefs and having extremist tattoos. He will be given a bad conduct discharge upon his release.

Photos of his room at Camp Pendleton show it is adorned with a poster of Adolf Hitler. The 25-year-old has said his Bosnian and Croatian ancestors fought back anti-fascist groups alongside the Nazis.

Before creating the Clockwork Crew, he and co-founder Nicholas Daniel Larger were members of a neo-Nazi cult called the Church of Aryanity, according to the Guardian. They later recruited Gunnar Naughton, who served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps' 1st Reconnaissance battalion before he and five co-conspirators were caught stealing more than 10,000 rounds and grenades from a weapons depot in 2021.

Clockwork Crew co-founder Mohammed Wadaa reportedly had a poster of Adolf Hitler hanging in his room at Camp Pendleton.
Clockwork Crew co-founder Mohammed Wadaa reportedly had a poster of Adolf Hitler hanging in his room at Camp Pendleton.Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Another member, National Guard enlistee Ezra Liel, claims to have ties to the Atomwaffen Division, a now-defunct, Texas-based terrorist group responsible for at least five murders, per The Guardian.

The Clockwork Crew has organized several small-scale events of its own but also participates in "White Lives Matter" and "Goyim Defense League" rallies hosted by other white supremacist groups, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The group has ties to the older Golden State Skinheads, whose members were involved in a violent stabbing against anti-fascist counter-protesters that took place at a Sacramento rally in 2016.

Some far-right groups look to recruit service members and veterans because of their presumed fighting skills, discipline, and supplies.

About 20% of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6 served in the military, according to an NPR analysis. And a 2020 Military Times survey revealed that one in three soldiers had witnessed white nationalism and racism within their ranks in the past several months.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.